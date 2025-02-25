Universal Pest & Termite is opening a location in Yorktown, Virginia celebrating their 25 year anniversary

Safe | Effective Termite Pest Control Pest Control / Universal Pest & Termite Safe | Effective Pest Control

Get ready Yorktown, Virginia, there is a new pest control company coming to you. Universal Pest & Termite has purchased a location in York County, Virginia.

I am very happy to expand our family owned company to the Yorktown area. The love for the York County, Seaford and Williamsburg areas is what motivated me to want to expand there.” — George Pilkington

YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Yorktown, Virginia. This expansion will allow the company to serve the entire Peninsula, including Newport News, Hampton, and Williamsburg. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Universal Pest & Termite is dedicated to providing top-quality pest control, termite control , and moisture control services to the residents of Yorktown and surrounding areas.The decision to expand to Yorktown was driven by the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers. With the growing demand for pest control services in the area, Universal Pest & Termite saw an opportunity to bring its expertise and top-notch services to the community. The company is confident that its expansion will benefit both residential and commercial clients in Yorktown and the surrounding areas.To celebrate its 25th anniversary and the expansion to Yorktown, Universal Pest & Termite is offering a special promotion for all real estate agents and their clients. For a limited time, the company will be offering $19 Real Estate Inspection Reports, which is a significant discount from the regular price. This promotion is a way for Universal Pest & Termite to show its appreciation for the support and trust of the real estate community over the years.Universal Pest & Termite is excited to bring its expertise and exceptional services to the residents of Yorktown and the surrounding areas. The company is committed to providing safe and effective pest control solutions to its customers, and the expansion to Yorktown is a testament to that commitment. With the special promotion for its 25th anniversary, Universal Pest & Termite hopes to continue building strong relationships with the real estate community and its clients. For more information about the company and its services, please visit their website or contact them directly.

