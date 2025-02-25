Holiday Headaches Vanish Following Launch of Sabio’s New Contact Centre Offering

Holiday Image - Time Off Balance App Time Off Balance App Sabio Logo

Sabio Group has today announced the launch of a new offering aimed at tackling how contact centres manage employee leave requests.

The Sabio Time-Off application has been quite an incredible story. What started as a discussion about an ideal solution has become a game-changing reality for our operations.” — Steven Miller, WFM Planning and Resource Manager at Benenden Health

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabio Group, the digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, has today announced the launch of a new offering aimed at tackling how contact centres manage employee leave requests.The solution will help contact centres using Genesys Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) to navigate the complex integration between workforce management systems and HR solutions for leave management.Sabio’s offering – dubbed the ‘ time off balance app ’ – seamlessly embeds within the Genesys Cloud WEM environment and eliminates the need for complex HR system integrations whilst providing a fully featured holiday balance tracker. The solution significantly streamlines operations by automating time-off requests and enabling instant decision-making, all within a familiar interface.As well as being directly available from Sabio, the offering is also now available on the Genesys AppFoundry , a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.Rob Scutchings, Chief Technology Officer at Sabio, said: “Getting the most out of technology investments while making colleagues lives as easy as possible is a primary focus for our teams, our deep understanding of the Genesys ecosystem and contact centre / workforce management technology landscape enabled us to identify how to manage holiday and time off balances without the need for an extensive integration project with HR systems or having to revert to yet another manual spreadsheet.“This application represents more than just a technical solution – it’s a demonstration of how our expertise can be intricately leveraged to create practical innovations that deliver immediate value to our customers.”Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sabio, said: “What sets this innovation apart is our ability to rapidly identify and address genuine market needs. Our extensive industry experience and close customer relationships allow us to spot gaps in the ecosystem and develop solutions that make a real difference. This new offering is a perfect example of how our unique combination of skills, deep industry knowledge and rapid development capability enables us to deliver solutions that no other organisation in our industry can match.”The solution has already garnered significant praise from early adopters, including Benenden Health, where it has transformed their leave management processes.In a recently published video case study , Steven Miller, WFM Planning and Resource Manager at Benenden Health, said: “The Sabio Time-Off application has been quite an incredible story. What started as a discussion about an ideal solution has become a game-changing reality for our operations.”The application’s impact on employee satisfaction and operational efficiency has been notable. Tor Peterson, Senior Contact Centre Manager at Benenden, added: “The automated decision-making means our advisors receive instant decisions on their requests, eliminating the need for human intervention in the process.” Tasha Noble, Contact Centre Team Manager, said: “We’ve seen a definite improvement in team morale, as staff can quickly view their allowances and check availability before submitting requests.”Key features of the Time-Off Balance application include:A user-friendly employee interface integrated within Genesys WEMComprehensive administrator controls for managing multiple time-off balance typesAutomated request processing with instant decisionsReal-time balance tracking and visibilityDirect synchronisation with Genesys WEM schedulingStuart added: “The solution has been specifically designed to remove traditional operational blockers associated with WEM migration, offering a streamlined, efficient approach to leave management that reduces manual overhead and eliminates synchronisation errors between systems.”Contact centres interested in transforming their leave management processes can access the Sabio Time-Off application directly from Sabio or through the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace.For more information, contact Sabio today.

