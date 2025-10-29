Bromford Housing to Transform Customer Experience with AI-Powered Customer Service Centre Transformation
300+ agent Customer Service Centre (CSC) deployment to set new standard for social housing customer service
The comprehensive project will see Sabio implement a new customer service centre (CSC) solution across more than 314 agents, integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities with Bromford’s existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 infrastructure.
The deployment includes Genesys AI Copilot to empower agents with intelligent assistance, alongside Sabio’s proprietary technologies including Mission Control for accelerated deployment and ongoing optimisation, and GCDEC for seamless data integration.
This marks a significant step change for Bromford, replacing disparate legacy systems with a unified omnichannel platform that will enable the housing association to deliver exceptional service across voice, webchat, email and WhatsApp.
The solution will support not only Bromford’s CSC but extend across income management, lettings, repairs coordination and field service teams.
Daniel Seaborne, Managing Director for the UK and South Africa at Sabio Group, said: “Bromford’s selection of Sabio demonstrates the strength of our expert services capability and our track record of delivering genuinely transformative customer experience solutions.
“For over 25 years, we’ve focused exclusively on CX, and our team includes specialists who understand these challenges first-hand. What sets this project apart is our ability to combine Genesys Cloud technology with deep Microsoft Dynamics integration expertise, our proprietary IP, and a proven methodology for driving adoption and business value.
“We’re not just implementing technology – we’re partnering with Bromford to fundamentally reimagine how a modern housing association can build aspirational relationships with its residents.”
Colin Goodbody, Head of Customer at Bromford Housing Group, said: “This is genuinely game-changing for Bromford and our customers. We’re not simply upgrading systems – we’re transforming how we connect with every person we serve. The combination of AI-powered automation, workforce optimisation tools and seamless integration with our core systems will allow us to be more responsive, more proactive and more personal in our service delivery.
“This investment reflects our ambition to be recognised as a leader not just within social housing, but across all people-focused industries. With Sabio’s partnership, we’re confident we can set new standards for customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”
The project follows a rigorous competitive procurement process in which Bromford evaluated leading market solutions. Sabio’s combination of technical expertise, housing sector experience, and commitment to long-term partnership proved decisive.
The implementation will include comprehensive workforce management capabilities, quality assurance tools, and advanced analytics – all designed to support Bromford’s strategic objectives around customer advocacy, digital channel adoption and operational efficiency.
The partnership also positions Bromford to capitalise on future innovations, with the scalable cloud architecture providing a foundation for emerging AI capabilities and channel expansion.
It is also launching a mobile app-enabled CCaaS solution for managing communications with Bromford’s field colleagues with more use cases around engineer notifications and AI to be explored as part of the ongoing customer success programme.
