Joint traffic control

SLOVENIA, February 24 - On 19 February 2024, a joint traffic control under the auspices of the European Labour Authority (ELA) took place at the Tarvisio - Ugovizza rest area, led by the Italian traffic police and involving control authorities from Slovenia, Croatia and Austria. The focus was on monitoring mobile workers, checking postings, working time, rest periods and pay.

