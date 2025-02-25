Deputy Minister Buti Manamela conducts ministerial oversight visits to Northern Cape institutions of higher learning, 25 Feb

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will conduct ministerial oversight visits to the Northern Cape Urban TVET College, Sol Plaatjee University and Galeshewe Satellite Learning Centre on 25 February 2025.

The objective of the visits is to assess the registration processes, as well as gain insight about the overall state of the institutions, including state of readiness for the 2025 academic year, overview of the students’ academic performance and throughput rates, as well as any challenges and successes.

Moreover, to ensure that the all institutions are prepared for the 2025 academic year, to help identify areas that need improvement, and most importantly to engage with executive management, student representative councils, and labour on critical issues of their institutions.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister’s oversight visits.

The details of the visits are as follows:

Date: 25 February 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Northern Cape Urban TVET College, 1 Culinary Cres, Kimberley

Date: 25 February 2025

Time: 11:30

Venue: Premier’s Office, Monuments Heights, Kimberley

Date: 25 February 2025

Time: 13:00

Venue: Sol Plaatje University, Central Park, Kimberley

Date: 25 February 2025

Time: 15:00

Venue: Galeshewe Satellite Learning Centre, Galeshewe, Kimberley

Enquiries:

Mr. Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

