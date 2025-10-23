Free State Economic Development and Tourism hosts 2025 Enviro Quiz at Aldam Resort, 24 Oct

2025 ENVIRO – QUIZ to promote a sustainable environment

The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with Old Mutual and the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will on 24 and 25 October 2025 host 2025 Enviro Quiz at Aldam Resort near Ventersburg.

The primary aim of the Enviro-Quiz Programme is to advance Environmental Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) by engaging learners in meaningful, practical, and interactive environmental activities. The programme also seeks to encourage participants to solve some of the environmental problems in their respective schools’ as well as assist teachers with environmental activities.

This year’s program marks its 32 years of existence and will be celebrated under the theme: “Promoting Environmental Stewardship Among Learners”. The program is comprised of a competition that has an environmental impact on developing skills, confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving activities.

The programme is in line with National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) of the South African Constitution, which stipulates that everyone have the right to an environment that is not harmful to his or her well-being and have the environment protected through reasonable legislative measures.

About 40 school learners from ten schools progressed to the finals from 140 schools across the province that entered the competition. On the 24 said days, learners will compete and participate in presenting their projects, production of environmental songs, quiz and games.

Winners from number 1 to 10 will be announced during a gala dinner on Saturday at 18h00.

The said event will unfold as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 October 2025, 12h00 to 21h00

Saturday, 25 October 2025, at 08h00.

Venue: Aldam Resort near Ventersburg

Media is invited to attend.

Media enquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Department Spokesperson

Cell: 072 274 1734

#GovZAUpdates