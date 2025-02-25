Hector McLean Joins LDM Global as Senior VP, Global Legal Services

Hector McLean - Senior Vice President, Global Legal Services

LDM Global a leading Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) provider is pleased to introduce Hector McLean as their Senior Vice President of Global Legal Services.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hector brings over two decades of experience in the legal technology sector, having held senior positions at companies like Lineal, Integreon, UnitedLex, and BDO. His extensive background in building strong client relationships aligns with LDM Global's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients."I am excited to join LDM Global and contribute to its mission of providing innovative solutions to legal professionals," said Hector McLean. "I look forward to working with our experienced team of more than 450 legal solutions experts to foster deeper client partnerships.""We are delighted to welcome Hector to our legal leadership," said Conor Looney, Group CEO. His proven track record and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our client footprint and enhance our technology-enabled services."Founded in 1996, LDM Global is a professional services firm specializing in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) services from its ISO:27001 and SOC2-certified Operations Center. For more information, visit www.ldmglobal.com

