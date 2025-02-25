MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Offers a Serene Beachfront Iftar for Ramadan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Ramadan, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai invites guests to experience Iftar in a serene beachfront setting, offering an elegant Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere with white and blue décor. The hotel’s tranquil surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for a meaningful gathering with family and friends as they break their fast by the sea.A carefully curated buffet will feature a selection of traditional Middle Eastern dishes, complemented by a live BBQ station serving a variety of grilled specialties. To conclude the meal, an array of fresh Arabic sweets will be available, offering a taste of authentic regional flavors.“For us, Ramadan is a time of togetherness and reflection, and we wanted to create an Iftar experience that embodies these values,” said Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. “With our serene beachfront setting, exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality, we look forward to welcoming guests for a truly special gathering with friends, family or colleagues.”For families with young children, an interactive play area will be available throughout the month, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable experience for all guests. The Iftar is priced at AED 189 per person, with an early bird offer of AED 129 for bookings made before March 5, 2025.In addition to individual bookings, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai has introduced special family packages to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for loved ones to gather. Guests can choose from two exclusive options:AED 399 – Iftar for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 6-11) on the beach deck.AED 499 – Iftar for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 6-11) under fairy lights on the beach.Iftar will be served from sunset until 9:30 PM in a buffet-style setting. Children under six dine for free, while kids aged 6-11 enjoy a 50% discount. All bookings must be made in advance.Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate experience. For more information and reservations, guests can contact the hotel via Call or WhatsApp: +971 50 836 8502, Email: HA9Q6@accor.com, or visit www.theretreatpalmdubai.com Stay updated by following @TheRetreatPalmDubai on social media.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

