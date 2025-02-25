Contentserv Joins Forces with Centric Software® to Deliver True End-to-End Value For Customers

Michael Kugler, CEO of Contentserv Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software®

With Centric Software’s acquisition of Contentserv, the two companies are now closing the loop on a much larger scale.

By joining forces with Centric Software®, we bridge the gap between product development and customer engagement, ensuring brands launch faster and sell smarter.” — Michael Kugler, CEO Contentserv

ROHRBACH / ILM, GERMANY, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contentserv , a leading provider of AI-fueled Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Centric Software® , the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader. The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Contentserv and represents a logical next step for both companies, creating a seamless integration that will provide enhanced, end-to-end value for customers across the entire product lifecycle.Contentserv was acquired from Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, who were the majority investor in Contentserv since 2019. This acquisition represents a major milestone in the company’s growth, and under Investcorp’s ownership, they were able to increase recurring revenues by approximately 6x. Thanks to Investcorp’s strategic backing, Contentserv has strengthened its leadership in the PXM sector, fostering innovation and creating substantial value for customers around the globe.Georg Knoflach, Managing Director, Investcorp, said: “Our investment in Contentserv builds on a tradition of supporting fast-growing technology businesses in the DACH region to internationalize, develop new product platforms, and strengthen operations for the future. Contentserv has rapidly grown and developed a market-leading platform over the last five years, and we are delighted to see it prepared for its next chapter with Centric Software.”Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions. Centric Software is a Silicon Valley-based software company headquartered in Campbell, California. With 1,200 employees in over 30 countries and with 18,000 brands brought to market, the company provides Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, as well as planning, pricing, and market intelligence solutions. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, price, and sell products such as apparel, fashion, home, footwear, sporting goods, consumer electronics, cosmetics, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.“Our mission has always been to help brands and retailers transform their product data into seamless, high-converting product experiences that drive revenue. Innovation doesn’t stop at product design – success depends on how products are presented and experienced,” emphasizes Michael Kugler, CEO of Contentserv. “Over the past few years, we’ve grown our recurring revenue roughly sixfold, turned the company into a highly profitable business, and built a strong foundation for further growth with a unique product offering, an outstanding product vision, and a razor-sharp strategy. We’ve elevated PIM from a product data backend to a top-line driving Product Experience Management – closing the loop between content, commerce, and customer experience to maximize impact across all touchpoints. By accelerating time to market, optimizing conversion rates, and enabling personalized, context-driven experiences, we empower brands to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. By joining forces with Centric Software, we bridge the gap between product development and customer engagement, ensuring brands launch faster and sell smarter.”With this acquisition, Contentserv’s Product Experience Cloud is uniquely positioned to accelerate the execution of its Close the Loop product strategy and further solidify its leadership in the PXM market. By integrating pricing and market intelligence as instantly available components alongside Digital Shelf Analytics, the combined strengths of Centric Software and Contentserv unlock significant business potential for both new and existing customers. This strategic expansion enhances time to market, boosts conversion rates, and leverages AI-powered insights – ultimately driving higher revenue and delivering a decisive competitive edge.“We are thrilled to welcome Contentserv to the Centric Software family. Both companies share a customer-focused, innovation culture,” says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. “By integrating Contentserv into the Centric family of solutions - from PLM to planning to competitive market intelligence, pricing & inventory optimization, and visual boards - brands, retailers, and manufacturers can seamlessly turn product content into enriched, market-ready experiences that drive engagement and conversion.”Groves concludes, “In today’s competitive market, time-to-market and product experience go hand-in-hand. Together with Contentserv, our joint innovations will ensure that the moment a product is developed, it’s enriched, optimized, and ready to convert."Contentserv remains deeply committed to its customers and will continue delivering the best-in-class PXM solution while closing the loop by combining PIM, DAM (Digital Asset Management), and Feed Management – boosting Digital Shelf Analytics in the process. Now strengthened by Centric’s expertise and global presence, this marks an exciting new chapter, empowering businesses with even more innovation, efficiency, and growth opportunities – delivering true end-to-end value.The transaction is due to close in the coming weeks and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.About ContentservContentserv is the leading provider of a Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Experience Management (PXM) cloud. The company enables brand manufacturers and retailers to manage their product content intuitively and efficiently by means of AI and to optimize the customer experience across all digital sales channels. Contentserv's cloud solution ensures more traffic to product detail pages, higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction, improved time-to-value, and optimized ROI. More than 1600 brands in 90 countries trust Contentserv with their product content. Contentserv GmbH was founded in Germany in 2000 and is headquartered in Munich. With 14 global offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia, 250 employees, and industry-leading partners, the company continues to expand. Contentserv was recognized in The Forrester Wave Q4 2023: Product Information Management as a Strong Performer and included as a top 20 vendor in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for PIM solutions.About Centric SoftwareFrom its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-replenishment platform for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fast-moving consumer goods like fashion, outdoor, luxury, home, multi-category retail, grocery, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and consumer electronics, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.Centric PLMTM, the leading PLM solution for consumer goods, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing, and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.Centric PlanningTM is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.Centric Pricing & InventoryTM leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.Centric Market IntelligenceTM is an AI-driven platform giving insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.Centric Visual BoardsTM pivots actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.Centric Software’s market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate, and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.About InvestcorpInvestcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with those of our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.Today, Investcorp manages approximately $53 billion in assets, including assets managed by third-party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC, and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore, and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.