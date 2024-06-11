J. Schmalz saves 70,000 euros per year through AI-based product information translation
The Schmalz Group from Glatten in the Black Forest, a market leader in the field of vacuum technology with over 1,800 employees, has been working with Contentserv in the area of Product Information Management (PIM) for some time.
By connecting Contentserv's PIM system to the AI-based translation solution DeepL, J. Schmalz GmbH is now significantly saving time and money.
Since our new translation solution has been available, we translate much more and more comprehensively than before - there are basically no more limits... we save more than 70,000 euros per year.”ROHRBACH, GERMANY, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By connecting Contentserv's Product Information Management System (PIM) for online retailers and manufacturers to the AI-based translation solution DeepL, J. Schmalz GmbH is now significantly saving time and money.
— Mario Ade, Product and Content Marketing, J. Schmalz GmbH
The German Schmalz Group is based in Glatten in the Black Forest. With over 1,800 employees, the market leader in vacuum technology has been working with Contentserv in Product Information Management (PIM) for some time. Schmalz's suction pads and vacuum generators are used worldwide in the logistics, automotive, and electronics industries.
Schmalz faced a challenge when it came to making product information available on the Internet: Customers all over the world expect local websites in different languages. Product data must also be kept up to date on price list portals, quotation tools, product data sheets and printed catalogs, price lists, and sales documents. To maintain and publish the information centrally in an efficient manner, the head office has been relying on Contentserv's PIM solution for some time. Product and content marketing has long met the requirements for internationality and multilingualism with the support of professional translation service providers.
However, the quality of an intelligent translation solution such as DeepL, which is based on AI and neural networks, today is so high that it is an alternative to human translation. DeepL translates into 28 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.
Schmalz GmbH wanted to optimize and speed up its translation processes and make them more cost-efficient. The solution: The Schmalz Translation Service is now connected to DeepL and Contentserv via an interface. The account also contains the specific terminology for all required languages, otherwise a hurdle for the generalist translation AI.
Once DeepL has completed the translation using AI, it compares it with the stored language glossaries, corrects it if necessary, and returns the text. The result is very convincing: faster and better translations with high-cost efficiency. The automation now eliminates 99 percent of the previous organizational effort. According to the Schmalz Group, the AI-supported translation and the automated process linked to Contentserv's PIM save around 70,000 euros a year.
