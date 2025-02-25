AHA issues statement in response to shooting at a Pennsylvania hospital

A shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital Feb. 22 in York, Pa., left the suspected gunman and a police officer dead and injured others, according to multiple outlets. AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack Feb. 23 issued the following statement in response:

“We are deeply mourning the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s horrific hospital shooting at UPMC. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the entire UPMC community. Hospitals are sanctuaries of healing, where dedicated nurses, physicians, and other team members work tirelessly to care for patients. We cannot allow these types of violent acts to persist. As a nation, we must unite and take decisive action to end this relentless cycle of violence.”