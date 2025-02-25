Rathbones Group Selects Dasseti ENGAGE to Transform Consultant Database Management

Dasseti Logo Wissem Souissi CEO & Founder

Improving Efficiency and Precision in Consultant Database Management with Dasseti ENGAGE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti , a leading provider of digital due diligence and data management software for the investment industry, is proud to announce that Rathbones Investment Management Ltd, part of Rathbones Group, a leading UK wealth manager, with £109.2bn in funds under management and advice, has chosen Dasseti ENGAGE to enhance its investor relations and consultant database management processes.Rathbones will be utilising Dasseti ENGAGE’s innovative Narrative Templates functionality. This feature will enable the wealth manager to efficiently manage and update content across consultant databases, ensuring consistent and precise communication with stakeholders.The decision by Rathbones to implement Dasseti ENGAGE reflects the platform’s ability to deliver advanced technology and industry-aligned expertise. The selection also underscores Dasseti's growing reputation for providing institutional-grade solutions that meet the evolving needs of investment managers.“We are very pleased to welcome Rathbones to our growing community of wealth management clients,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti. “This partnership not only emphasizes the robustness of our ENGAGE platform but also serves as a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive value and enhance operational efficiency for clients worldwide.”Dasseti ENGAGE is an AI-powered platform that simplifies investor relations, enabling asset managers and investment firms to respond to consultant and client requests with greater speed and precision. The platform’s intuitive automation and smart content management tools allow firms to deliver timely, accurate information, elevating their investor relations and compliance functions.For more information about Dasseti and its suite of solutions, visit Dasseti’s website.About Rathbones GroupRathbones Group Plc (Rathbones), through its subsidiaries, is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment management services for individuals, charities and professional advisers. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, financial planning and banking services. Rathbones manages £109.2 billion of assets (as at 31 December 2024). Rathbones has over 3,500 people in 23 locations across the UK and Channel Islands.About DassetiDasseti provides comprehensive digital due diligence, data collection, and analysis software solutions designed for institutional investors and asset managers. As a Nasdaq-backed technology provider, Dasseti supports firms throughout the investment lifecycle with solutions that enhance data management, reporting, and investor relations. Dasseti ENGAGE is a best-in-class tool empowering asset managers to streamline responses to RFPs, DDQs, and client information requests, ensuring efficiency and precision in communications.

