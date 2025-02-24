MPD Arrests Student for Robbery at Northeast High School

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect, a student, who assaulted another student with the intent to rob him at a Northeast high school.

On January 16, 2025, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4800 block of Meade Street, Northeast, for the report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim and demanded property from him. When the victim refused the suspect began assaulting him. The victim was able to flee from the suspect and notify school security.

Today, Monday, February 24, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Derek Weldon of Southeast, was arrested. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Weldon was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

