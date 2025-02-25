A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries for 2024-2025 Period

Energy Industry Awards 2025

The prestigious A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award extends its late submission period until February 28, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award , a highly regarded recognition in the field of energy design, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award, established in 2008, aims to recognize and celebrate excellence in energy product design, sustainable solutions, and innovative energy technologies. This competition represents a significant opportunity for energy designers , manufacturers, and innovators to showcase their contributions to sustainable energy solutions on an international platform.The award holds particular significance in today's context of global energy transformation and environmental challenges. Notable past laureates include Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. for their innovative Navi Green Power System, Longi Green Energy Technology Co.,Ltd. for the groundbreaking Longi Hi Mo X6 Artist Solar PV, and Javid Afshari for the EV Charge Pro Electric Car Dispenser Charger. These winning projects demonstrate the award's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and promoting innovative design approaches in the energy sector.The competition encompasses various categories including energy product designs, renewable energy systems, energy storage solutions, and smart grid technologies. Submissions are welcomed from energy product designers, device engineers, industrial design studios, and energy companies worldwide. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025. Entries must represent works created within the past decade and should demonstrate innovation in sustainable energy solutions.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising energy industry professionals, academics, and design experts. The assessment criteria include innovative energy solutions, sustainable design approach, efficiency of energy conversion, environmental integration, and carbon footprint reduction. Each submission requires comprehensive documentation including high-resolution images and detailed technical specifications.Winners receive the A' Design Award Winner Logo license, recognition at the gala-night ceremony in Como, Italy, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. The award package includes international exhibition opportunities, extensive media coverage, and inclusion in global design rankings. Professional winners additionally receive the prestigious trophy and printed certificates of excellence.The A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the energy sector through design excellence. By recognizing and promoting innovative energy solutions, the award aims to encourage the development of more sustainable and efficient energy systems that benefit society and contribute to environmental preservation.Energy product designers, manufacturers, research institutions, and energy companies interested in participating in this prestigious competition may learn more at:About A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design AwardThe A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award stands as a highly regarded competition that celebrates excellence in energy design innovation. The award provides a platform for designers, companies, and institutions to showcase breakthrough energy solutions that advance sustainability and efficiency. Through rigorous evaluation processes and international recognition, the award aims to promote the development of superior energy products and technologies that contribute to societal progress and environmental stewardship.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried design competition dedicated to fostering excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition evaluates submissions through a comprehensive blind peer-review process conducted by expert jurors. The award aims to advance society through good design by recognizing and promoting innovative solutions that enhance quality of life. Through its philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award provides a platform for designers and brands to showcase their contributions to a more sustainable and efficient future. Interested parties may learn more at: https://goldenenergyawards.com

