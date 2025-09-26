Jiangmen Tech City by Jintao Zhai Wins Gold in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards

Jiangmen Tech City

Innovative Mixed-Use Architecture Project Recognized for Excellence in Real Estate Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of real estate design, has announced Jiangmen Tech City by Jintao Zhai as the Gold winner in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the project's exceptional design and its significant contribution to the advancement of the real estate industry.Jiangmen Tech City's award-winning design exemplifies the current trends and needs within the real estate sector. The project seamlessly integrates innovative architectural elements with sustainable practices, aligning with industry standards while pushing the boundaries of design. This mixed-use development offers practical benefits to its users, the industry, and stakeholders by providing a harmonious blend of functionality, aesthetics, and cutting-edge features.What sets Jiangmen Tech City apart is its unique approach to creating a resilient urban environment. The design blurs functional boundaries, allowing for increased flexibility and freedom of movement. By prioritizing people's connection to the land and sky, the project transforms underutilized underground spaces into essential service layers and transportation networks. The incorporation of traditional Southern Chinese architectural elements, such as arcade spaces, enriches the public realm while paying homage to the regional context.The recognition bestowed upon Jiangmen Tech City by the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation within Jintao Zhai's portfolio. This achievement reinforces the brand's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and redefining modern aesthetics in the real estate industry. The award acts as a motivator for the team to continue striving for excellence and exploring groundbreaking design solutions.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jintao ZhaiJintao Zhai, based in the United States, is a visionary designer known for their innovative approach to real estate projects. With a strong focus on combining artistic vision with cutting-edge technology, Jintao Zhai consistently delivers solutions that not only meet customer needs but also set new benchmarks in the industry. Their diverse portfolio showcases a mastery of various design disciplines, from branding and digital media to experiential and architectural design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this prestigious award are celebrated for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this distinguished honor. The Gold A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring future generations of designers to create solutions that benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://realestatedesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.