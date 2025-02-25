WSANDN Global Economic Council (GEC) Launches to Drive Economic Growth, Innovation, and Investment Worldwide.

Chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries. Amazon Founder and Global Economic Council Member Zhang Yiming cofounder of ByteDance/TikTok Oracle C.T.O and Global Economic Council Member Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

WORLD’S LEADING ENTREPRENEURS AND INFLUENCERS COLLABORATE TO TACKLE GLOBAL ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AND FOSTER INCLUSIVE GROWTH.

From enhancing job creation to facilitating FDIs and fostering growth, the GEC is committed to making tremendous contribution to local economies worldwide.” — Dominion V.Judah WSANDN President-General.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the planned Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit scheduled to hold from March 10th to 12th 2025, an innovative initiative to drive economic prosperity across the globe, the Global Economic Council (GEC) has officially been launched under the leadership of the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN). The GEC aims to provide critical leadership and guidance in accelerating both local and global economic development by leveraging the expertise of some of the world’s most influential business leaders and employers on Forbes billionaire list.Comprised of 1,300 prominent figures from various sectors of industry, including technology, finance, manufacturing, and innovation, the GEC is uniquely positioned to influence economic growth on an unprecedented scale. With its members including titans like Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Bernard Arnault (LVMH), the council represents the very forefront of global entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and job creation.The mission of the GEC is clear: to tackle the most pressing economic challenges of today, advocate for policies that ensure long-term growth, and promote inclusive development for future generations. It serves as an invaluable platform for networking, mentoring, and facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across industries.A President-General of WSANDN Dr. Dominion V.Judah said. "The GEC is a proactive community that leverages the collective expertise of its members to ensure that the global economy enhances dynamism, resilience, and becomes more forward-looking. From enhancing job creation to facilitating FDIs and fostering growth, the GEC is committed to making tremendous contribution to local economies worldwide."Key areas of focus for the GEC include:Innovation & Technology: Driving advancements in sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.Job Creation & Employment: Championing policies and initiatives that promote job creation, economic mobility, and equitable opportunities for all.Investment & Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Acting as a global platform for facilitating cross-border investment and supporting local businesses to thrive in a global economy.Economic Expansion: Ensuring that economic growth benefits all sectors of society, with a focus on reducing inequality and promoting sustainable practices.Members of the GEC bring their vast experience and resources to the table, offering mentorship to entrepreneurs, leaders, and organizations striving for growth. With a diverse group that includes Larry Ellison (Oracle), Amancio Ortega (Inditex), Jim Walton (Walmart), and other trailblazers, the council’s members work collaboratively to share best practices, discuss emerging trends, and build effective strategies for the future.The GEC is expected to become a beacon for collaboration, leading the charge in shaping an economic landscape that prioritizes long-term prosperity, innovation, and resilience. The launch of the GEC is poised to inspire future generations of leaders and businesses to join forces, creating sustainable, inclusive, and impactful growth worldwide.About the Global Economic Council (GEC)The Global Economic Council (GEC) is an initiative founded by the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN), bringing together a group of 1,300 global leaders, entrepreneurs, and employers. The council’s primary goal is to foster economic growth through innovation, mentorship, and investment, while advocating for policies that ensure durable, inclusive, and sustainable development.About the World Subnationals and Nations(WSANDN)The World Subnationals and Nations is established as a center for global cooperation, tasked with delivering real-time solutions to economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges worldwide. Founded with The Charter as its foundation, WSandN is dedicated to fostering global peace, equality of nations, human rights and economic development. The organization operates under the principles of international law and aims to create a unified global community that prioritizes human rights and dignity.

