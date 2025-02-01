World Bank Says 3.5 Billion People in Poverty as WSANDN Announces Annual Commitment to Education Institutions Globally

Investing in Educational Institutions Globally as a key to Poverty Eradication. Empowering Educational Institutions.

World Subnationals and Nations is Investing in Education Sector to Eradicate Poverty, Build a More Prosperous and Peaceful Local and Global Economy.

What we are doing is a literal invention of the future it will determine the future of everything in the global society including governance. We will imperatively, end global poverty.” — Dr. Dominion V. Judah, President General of WSANDN

SPOKANNE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) is announcing its annual financial commitment to empower educational institutions across the globe. This initiative, rooted in the organization’s ongoing mission to eradicate poverty and promote global peace, is anchored in the Poverty Eradication Education Program (PEEP). This comes as the World Bank reports in a stark revelation, that 44 percent of the global population, approximately 3.5 billion people, are currently living in poverty, surviving on less than $6.85 per day. On average, global incomes would need to increase five-fold to reach $25 per person per day, which the World Bank considers the minimum prosperity standard. However, WSANDN asserts that $25 can no longer be regarded as the minimum prosperity threshold for high-income countries. This is due to hyperinflation in many nations, which has led to a widespread decline in currency value.Meanwhile, the Poverty Eradication Education Program (PEEP) is now open to educational institutions of all levels worldwide, providing a platform to equip individuals with the tools necessary to break the cycles of poverty. Aimed at building a more equitable future, the annual commitment underscores the vital role that education plays in addressing systemic poverty. In a statement made by Dr. Dominion V. Judah, President General of WSANDN, he previously expressed that "The right kind of education is key to poverty eradication. This program is designed to inspire and empower individuals to become wealth creators and active participants in their communities."Transforming the Global Economic FrameworkThis initiative comes at a critical time when the global economic model is facing significant challenges, including increasing poverty, conflicts and increase in financial illiteracy as the world is at a crossroads. In response, WSANDN has announced a bold new plan aimed at reshaping the global economic framework. This plan, known as the Global Peace and Economic Growth Plan, provides a comprehensive roadmap for transforming global financial strategies in a way that prioritizes global peace, development, and poverty eradication.In a statement, President General Dr. Judah who also authored a book on global wealth distribution and nation building titled Equality of Nations , emphasized, "We are engineering a paradigm shift towards global peace and development. What we are doing is a literal invention of the future of global peace, economic growth, development and it will determine the future of everything in the global society including governance, as everything transforms. We will imperatively, end global poverty."Embracing Decentralization for Economic EqualityThe organization proposes a decentralized economic system that empowers local communities, individuals, and nations to take control of their economic futures. By leveraging technologies like blockchain, WSANDN envisions a more inclusive economic system that reduces transaction costs and empowers underserved populations.“Economic systems must be reimagined to focus on sustainability and accountability," Dr. Judah commented. “We need systems that prioritize equitable wealth distribution, not exploitation.”The WSANDN Education Commitment: PEEPA cornerstone of WSANDN's commitment to poverty eradication is its Poverty Eradication Education Program (PEEP). This initiative aims to inspire and equip the next generation to tackle the root causes of poverty, such as lack of access to education, economic opportunity, and healthcare. By offering educational programs at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, PEEP empowers students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary for creating sustainable wealth and economic opportunities.PEEP offers educational programs at three key levels:Primary Education (Ages 6-12): A 10-week course designed to introduce young students to concepts of wealth creation and community engagement, encouraging them to take an active interest in their economic futures.Secondary Education (Ages 13-18): A 12-week module that focuses on trade, entrepreneurship, and local economic development, providing students with the tools to understand and participate in local economies.Tertiary Education (Ages 18+): A 12-week program that equips university students with advanced knowledge in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and poverty eradication strategies, empowering them to make an impactful difference in their communities and beyond.Each course within PEEP is flexible and adaptable, designed to meet diverse educational needs and cultural contexts, ensuring the program’s relevance and applicability across the globe. The overarching aim of PEEP is to inspire and empower students to become agents of positive change in their communities and nations.WSANDN’s VISION2030 initiative, which aims to eradicate global poverty by 2030, complements the organization's commitment to education. Through collaboration with governments, institutions, and communities, WSANDN is working toward building a global cooperative framework that addresses systemic inequities. Central to this effort is the Global Peace Agreement (GPA), which seeks to end all forms of conflict and promote a culture of peace and cooperation worldwide. The GPA is now open for global endorsement, with a target of 4 billion signatures to demonstrate widespread support for peace and sustainable development.A Call to Action for Educational InstitutionsWSANDN invites educational institutions worldwide to participate in its annual commitment by incorporating PEEP into their curricula. Schools, universities, and other educational organizations are encouraged to take part in this transformative initiative, ensuring that future generations are equipped to combat poverty and build a more sustainable, equitable world.As Dr. Judah affirmed, “Poverty is not just a financial crisis—it’s a crisis of opportunity and dignity but together, we will provide a better future for all.”For more information about the WSANDN commitment to education and how institutions can get involved, please visit www.wsandn.org or contact contact@wsandn.org.About WSANDNThe World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) is an international organization founded on principles of peace, equality, and human dignity. Through its initiatives, including WSANDN VISION2030 and the Poverty Eradication Education Program (PEEP), WSANDN is dedicated to eradicating poverty, promoting development, and fostering global cooperation.

