WSANDN Holds Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit 2025: Empowering Local Economies for Global Prosperity

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of pragmatic efforts of steering it's Vision2030 , the World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN) announces a Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit Set for March 10, 2025. The virtual summit which is tagged 'Building Local Economies and Infrastructures for Global Advancement', promises to be a Game-Changing Event that will Empower Local Economies and Drive Widespread Prosperity.The Organization is Committed to the Vision, Identifying and Unlocking Every Local Economy for Growth and Development, according to Dr. Dominion V. Judah, President- General of the Organization, "Local Economies Hold the Key to Global Growth and Poverty Eradication. We Are Committed to the Vision, Identifying and Unlocking Every Local Economy for Growth and Development."In a world where global economic challenges are intensifying, the WSANDN Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit 2025 aims to provide transformative solutions that focus on empowering local economies and infrastructures. this virtual summit will gather thought leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore community-driven strategies that drive long-term, sustainable growth for nations and their citizens. The summit is set to take place virtually on March 10, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM EST.The Lead Speaker:The summit will be headlined by Dr. Dominion V. Judah, the President-General of WSandN and a globally recognized authority on economic development. As the author of influential books such as Economics and Finance: Win-Win Growth Strategies, Subnational Prosperity , and Ending Poverty: Peace Instead of War, Dr. Judah’s vision for economic growth is both innovative and practical. His address will focus on how strengthening local economies—by fostering equitable, community-driven development—can unlock global prosperity as well as unveil the actual future of economic growth and development.Dr. Judah’s address will emphasize the urgent need for balanced, community-based development, where the prosperity of local economies becomes the foundation for addressing the global economic crisis. He will discuss how well-coordinated, locally focused policies can effectively reduce poverty and promote sustainable economic growth. The summit will explore how local governance and infrastructures play pivotal roles in creating resilient and dynamic economies. Dr. Judah believes that addressing economic inequality at the local level will contribute to global stability, peace and poverty eradication.Featured SpeakersThe summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers from diverse sectors, each bringing unique expertise to the conversation:Dr. Thomas Young, Managing Partner at Econometric Studios (USA), will provide insights into innovative economic modeling and forecasting strategies.John Davies, Global Strategist and Head of Commodities Analysis at Fitch Solutions (UK), will discuss the impact of global commodities on local economies and strategies for reducing economic volatility.Kyle Asman, Venture Capitalist and CEO of Asmancon (USA), will share his expertise in financing and scaling local businesses, particularly in emerging markets.Kritika Narula, Legal Expert and Former Policy Advisor (UAE), will address the importance of legal frameworks for sustainable economic growth, especially in developing economies.Monica Greer, PhD, Development Economist (USA), will explore sustainable development models and how they can drive lasting economic success for local communities.Key Topics and DiscussionsThe Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit 2025 will cover a wide range of topics critical to empowering local economies and infrastructures, including:*Innovative Funding Models: Learn how to finance vital sectors without straining existing resources or increasing national debt.*Job Creation Strategies: Discover policies and initiatives that can accelerate the creation of meaningful jobs, reducing unemployment and stimulating local economies.*Strengthening Local Currencies: Explore how building financial autonomy and reducing dependency on external financial systems can enhance local economies.*Empowering Developing Economies: Discuss strategies to avoid the pitfalls of neocolonialism while fostering genuine, self-sustaining growth in developing regions.*Shifting from Poverty to Prosperity: Hear about proven methods for transforming low-income economies into vibrant, wealth-generating regions.*Project Insurance & Guarantees: Understand the role of insurance and guarantees in securing large-scale development projects and reducing financial risk.*National Debt Restructuring: Learn how restructuring national debts can pave the way for long-term stability and growth.*Engineering Long-Term Economic Stability: Explore policies and economic structures that can build enduring economic health at the local, regional, and national levels.Why Attend the Summit?The WSANDN Global Economic Growth Virtual Summit 2025 is an unmissable opportunity for anyone interested in shaping the future of the global economy. Whether you’re a policymaker, economist, business leader, entrepreneur, or academic, this summit provides a platform for:Gaining valuable insights from world-renowned economists and experts.Networking with government officials, business leaders, investors, and academics from around the world.Participating in live Q&A sessions with speakers and panelists.Engaging in breakout discussions focused on specific challenges and opportunities within local economies.This summit is a chance to be part of a vital conversation about how local, sustainable growth can drive global economic advancement. By attending, you will gain the knowledge and connections needed to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of your community and beyond.Registration InformationRegistration for the summit is now open to the public. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from some of the world’s leading experts on global economic development.Register Now at: wsandn.orgSecure your spot today and take the first step toward understanding and contributing to the strategies that will drive the next phase of global economic growth.About WSandNThe World Subnationals and Nations (WSandN) is a global organization committed to fostering peace, equality, sustainable economic development. By uniting national and subnational leaders, policy experts, and local communities, WSandN works to create a collaborative platform where new ideas and strategies can be developed and shared. Part of their mission is to strengthen economies from the ground up, ensuring that all nations, regardless of their size or wealth, can thrive in the global economy.Don’t miss this landmark event! Join us virtually on March 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST for a transformative experience that will change the way we think about economic growth and development.

