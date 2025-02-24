Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,126 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: DLIR HOSTS JOB FAIR FOR FEDERAL WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DLIR HOSTS JOB FAIR FOR FEDERAL WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 24, 2025

 

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is hosting a hiring fair on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortages and supporting workers affected by federal layoffs, resignations and other employment transitions.

“We invite individuals impacted by recent federal policy changes to explore career opportunities within our department or consider other state positions,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We have immediate openings and an expedited hiring process for those interested in continuing their careers in public service.”

“We value the experience and dedication of federal workers,” said Department of Human Resources Development Director Brenna H. Hashimoto. “We are eager to welcome those impacted by the changes at the federal level to our workforces, as we believe they will make an immediate, positive impact.”

Attendees will have the chance to explore open positions within DLIR’s divisions, meet with hiring managers, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and receive support with job-matching and applications for DLIR.

The event, “Operation Hire Hawaiʻi: A Workforce Transition Initiative,” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313 and 314, in Honolulu.

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: DLIR HOSTS JOB FAIR FOR FEDERAL WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more