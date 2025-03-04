Applications Now Open - Art Worth Festival in Fort Worth, TX

a celebration of visual art and classical music Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth Texas, October 25 to 27, 2024 Sculptor, Lewis Tardy displays work

Seeking The Seriously Talented - Applications Now Open

Art Worth is an immersive experience aimed at heightening general appreciation for, and understanding of, art.” — Pam Summers, Texas Artist

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeking The Seriously Talented - Applications Now Open Art Worth Festival (TX)Presented by ArtWorks FoundationAt Clearfork, in Fort Worth, TexasOctober 24-26, 2025 Application Deadline 6/9/25The Art Worth Festival is currently accepting applications to be considered as an exhibiting artist at our 4th annual celebration of fine art and fine craft, October 24 to 26, 2025, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.North Texas Artists, in particular, are encouraged to apply.This is a juried show and applicants should be professional artists working in glass, metal, wood, clay, stone, found object, or a 2-Medium; jewelry designers who are skilled as lapidarists or metalsmiths, etc., are encouraged to apply (stringers are not). Applicants must provide an acceptable tent (or be willing to rent an approved tent through the festival’s provider).For more information see: https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=12941 Or see the Artist Application page link at https://artworthfest.org/ About Our Show:Fort Worth has a proven history of support for the visual arts, and the Art Worth Festival presents a special opportunity to exhibit one’s work before an appreciative audience of North Texas art lovers – surrounded by upmarket shopping, restaurants and homes.Our 4th annual celebration of fine art and fine craft, will take place on the park-like lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 24, 25, & 26, 2025. Our stellar location in this exclusive shopping complex, featuring Nieman-Marcus, Tiffany, Burberry, Louis Vuitton Gucci, Carolina Herrera, and other luxury retailers, is a particularly inviting site that naturally attracts affluent shoppers. The Shops at Clearfork also offer more than a dozen great restaurants, as well as an abundance of free parking (surface & garages) within the complex, which also includes high-end residential space.Of Note:▪ Limited to no more than 100 artists▪ Extensive PR and Marking including direct mail, print, broadcast & online media• Nearby artist parking• Live Demonstrations of art disciplines• Festival management staff on-site• Overnight security on-site• Friendly volunteers• Experienced booth sitters• Electricity available for a fee• Thursday Load-in• Jury Fee: $30• Booth Fee: $450 (10'x10') | $925 (10'x20') | +$100 CornerIn addition to an amazing exhibition of the visual arts, our festival will feature performances of Classical Music. There will be a full bar onsite, and a number of great restaurants surrounding the show.Event set up: Thursday 10am - 6pmShow Open: Friday & Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday 11am - 4pmNOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS on ZAPP - https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=12941 The Art Worth Festival is presented by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit focused on helping artists grow in their business and their work through programs including exhibitions and education initiatives. ArtWorks Foundation also awards scholarships to professional artists for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft, and is working toward building a regional Center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas.The Shops at Clearfork are located onEdwards Ranch Road at Monahans AvenueFort Worth, Texas, 76109More at www.artworthfest.org For more about ArtWorks Foundation visit www.artworks.foundation

Art Worth Festival 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.