HyperGen Inc. Achieves Oracle Cloud Services Provider Expertise, Driving Innovation with OCI Solutions

Recognized PeopleSoft Innovator and trusted Oracle partner, delivers tailored IT solutions and award-winning PeopleSoft support

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperGen , Inc., a leading enterprise applications and technology advisor and member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), proudly announces its achievement of Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) Expertise status. This prestigious designation underscores HyperGen’s continued leadership in Oracle/PeopleSoftservices and its commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions across industries.“We are honored to achieve Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider certification status,” said Sherry Dyer, Vice President of Sales at HyperGen. “This recognition, along with our PeopleSoft Innovator and Expansion Awards, validates our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional value for our clients. As we continue to enhance our PeopleSoft and Cloud Managed Services offerings, we remain focused on leveraging advanced technologies to drive efficiency and deliver outstanding results.”HyperGen’s Oracle CSP Expertise status reflects its technical capabilities, excellence in customer delivery, and proven success in managing and deploying PeopleSoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This accomplishment reinforces the company’s dedication to helping clients navigate digital transformation journeys with reliable, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions.About HyperGen, Inc.Founded in 1992, HyperGen, Inc. is a trusted IT Services and Solutions firm and a certified WBE and SBE Oracle PeopleSoft Partner. HyperGen specializes in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software applications and Cloud Managed Services, offering comprehensive, technology-driven solutions nationwide. HyperGen delivers services both on-site and on-shore through its U.S.-based PeopleSoft Remote Services Team, ensuring personalized, high-quality support.Core competencies include:- ERP Consulting- U.S.-Based PeopleSoft Managed Services- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Solutions- PeopleSoft Lift-and-Shift Cloud Services- IT Staff RecruitmentAbout Oracle Partner Network (OPN)Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior business outcomes for customers. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through tracks aligned to their go-to-market strategies. Cloud Service Certification is awarded to partners that demonstrate expertise in implementing, deploying, and managing Oracle Cloud Services.

