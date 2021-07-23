Industry Leaders and Content Experts Gather at the National Forum for Black Public Administrators’ Forum 2021
Virtual event lineup included noteworthy speakers Marc H. Morial, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and Jeff PeguesWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) conducted an informative and successful FORUM 2021 conference from June 22-25, 2021. Public Administrators from across the country attended FORUM 2021 virtually to collaborate, have informed discussions and form lasting connections with one another.
NFBPA was excited to host noteworthy guests who presented on topics relevant to the public administration sector. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) joined FORUM 2021 virtually to discuss the future of public safety. The Honorable Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation, led an infrastructure roundtable with other experts in the field. Well-known American politician and political commentator Bakari Sellers moderated a public policy session on the theme, “The Impact of Policing in America, One Year Later and The Path Forward.” This session brought together elected officials, state and city leaders and private sector experts to discuss efforts to reduce detrimental outcomes in communities of color by re-imagining policing in the United States.
The event’s featured speakers likewise offered a wide range of professional experience and expertise. Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League (NUL) and Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, both presented impressive keynote addresses. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shared her timely insights with hundreds of virtual attendees, while Jeff Pegues, CBS News Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent, joined FORUM 2021 as host of the Elected Officials Town Hall.
“The intent of NFBPA is to make the public administration field as accessible, inclusive, and productive as the governments we serve across the country ,” said Calvin D. Jamison, Ed.D. , NFBPA’s newly elected National President. “Our annual FORUM presents an opportunity for members and non-members to come together in celebration of our collective successes. But it is also a good time for honest, comprehensive self-reflection. Sharing industry trends, relevant data and valuable resources with one another has become all the more important in the wake of COVID-19. The connections made at FORUM will prepare us to improve our individual communities and weather future challenges together.”
Celebrating collective and individual success was an important part of FORUM 2021. NFBPA was thrilled to recognize academic success via its Scholarship Program, designed to honor African American or other minority students who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited, traditional four-year college or university, and exemplify outstanding scholarship and leadership, particularly as related to public service.
William Horne, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Clearwater, FL, was presented with the Marks of Excellence Award. The Marks of Excellence Award is NFPBA’s highest honor bestowed upon an African American Public Administrator who has achieved extraordinary success in the field of public management while demonstrating an unselfish commitment to the community.
NFBPA also inducted new members into its Hall of Fame.
Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial
Mayor
City of New Orleans, LA (1978-1986)
(Awarded Posthumously)
Marc H. Morial
CEO
National Urban League
Jewel Prestage
First Black Woman to Receive Ph.D. in Political Science
Southern University
(Awarded Posthumously)
NFBPA members were excited to celebrate the achievements of these individuals, as well as other 2021 Awardees for their contributions to the field of public service and administration. Although this year’s virtual conference offered benefits such as eliminating travel and breaking down other barriers to entry, NFBPA is anxious to continue the proud tradition of FORUM in-person next year, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 30 - April 3, 2022, when it will foster more opportunities for professional development, growth and recognition.
About the National Forum for Black Public Administrators
National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of black public leadership in local and state governments. With over 2,500 members, NFBPA has established a national reputation for designing and implementing quality leadership development initiatives of unparalleled success. NFBPA members are leaders and managers of public programs and agencies in more than 350 jurisdictions nationwide. Thirty-six chapters support the growth of NFBPA at the local level. For more information, visit https://www.nfbpa.org/home.
