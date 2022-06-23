NFBPA Leadership Excellence Awards and Board of Directors Meeting Hosted at The University of Texas at Dallas June 23-26
The Honorable Colin Allred, and Dallas Mavericks’ CEO Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall Are Among Notable Leaders To Be Recognized
NFBPA is proud to host leaders and influential individuals from across the United States, celebrating the many contributions that engage and strengthen our communities on a day-to-day basis”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), an organization dedicated to serving “as a catalyst for linking public and private organizations, as well as academic institutions to support the professional development of African-Americans choosing public service careers” will hold the 2022 NFBPA Leadership Excellence Awards Dinner and Summer Quarterly Board of Directors Meeting from June 23 - 26, 2022 at the University of Texas at Dallas Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center in Richardson, Texas.
Since 1983, NFBPA has represented a diverse group of experienced government administrators, thought leaders, public sector professionals and policy experts. NFBPA provides career, education, networking and scholarship opportunities and continues to be at the forefront of legislative issues that impact the public sector professionals. The Summer Quarterly Leadership meeting will feature a Leadership Workshop, hosted by the North Texas Chapter of NFBPA that will provide insights and actionable resources for continued Leadership development.
“NFBPA is proud to host leaders and influential individuals from across the United States, celebrating the many contributions that engage and strengthen our communities on a day-to-day basis,” said Dr. Calvin D. Jamison, NFBPA National President and Vice President for Facilities & Economic Development for The University of Texas at Dallas. “The past two years have presented our world with unprecedented challenges – from a global health pandemic to social justice concerns, to our nation’s current economic situation. Despite these concerns, NFBPA members continue to embody the Leadership Excellence Awards Dinner theme - ‘Leveraging Leadership Excellence: Our Future Depends On It,’ by remaining committed to guiding our communities responsibly, creatively, and successfully,” said Jamison.
This is the 18th year NFBPA has recognized community leaders who have demonstrated leadership excellence in business, government, and education. The 2022 honorees include:
- The Honorable Colin Allred, U.S. House of Representatives Texas District 32
- Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks
- Niyi John Olajide, President and Chief Executive Officer, AXXESS
- The Honorable James R. Spencer, Retired, U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Virginia
- Belle Smith Wheelan, Ph.D., President, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges
- The Honorable Paul Voelker, Mayor, City of Richardson, Texas
Proceeds from the Awards Dinner will be used to support the NFBPA Mentor and Executive Leadership Institute Programs. NFBPA hosts various programs and events annually, including its signature conference, FORUM. For more information about NFBPA membership and to join, please visit nfbpa.org.
