The Life-Threatening Problem with AED Compatibility & Emergency Response

CorVita CEO Angie Buckalew

A Hidden Danger in AED Use: The Compatibility Problem That Costs Lives

When emergency responders have to remove the pads already attached to the patient and replace them with their own, valuable time is lost.” — Angela Buckalew

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEDs are designed to save lives in cardiac emergencies, but a critical flaw in the system is putting patients at risk—incompatibility between different brands of AEDs. Today, there are more than seven major AED brands on the market, each with its own proprietary electrode pad system. As a result, Emergency responders encounter an incompatible AED brand six out of seven times, forcing them to disconnect the existing pads and replace them with their own.This seemingly small step creates a life-threatening delay in a cardiac arrest situation. According to the American Heart Association , for every minute defibrillation is delayed, survival rates drop by 7-10%. Switching out AED pads wastes precious seconds—seconds that could be the difference between life and death."AEDs are incredible life-saving tools, but the lack of standardization is a major issue," explains Angela Buckalew , CEO and Founder of corVita . "When emergency responders have to remove the pads already attached to the patient and replace them with their own, valuable time is lost. And it doesn’t just happen once—it can happen again when the patient arrives at the hospital, creating another delay."The Cost of IncompatibilityBeyond the life-threatening delay, AED pad replacement is expensive. Each pair of pads costs between $63-$345 meaning that every unnecessary replacement adds financial strain to emergency response departments and healthcare facilities. Additionally, hospitals may not be equipped with the same brand of AED used at the scene, forcing another set of AED pads to be removed and replaced, further delaying patient care."It’s frustrating that we have life-saving technology, yet we’re still facing this fundamental issue," Buckalew emphasizes. "The industry needs a solution that allows emergency responders to use AEDs seamlessly, regardless of the brand."A Solution on the HorizonTo address this widespread issue, CorVita is developing a universal AED pad adapter that will allow seamless compatibility across all major AED brands. This innovation will eliminate the need for pad replacement, ensuring faster response times, reduced costs, and ultimately, more lives saved.For more information on AED compatibility challenges and how CorVita is solving this problem, visit www.corvitaaed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.