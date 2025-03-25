Saving Lives: Angela Buckalew’s Mission to Improve AED Access, Training, and Compatibility

CorVita CorVita CEO Angie Buckalew

Angela Buckalew is breaking barriers in AED training and technology, ensuring more people are prepared to act in a cardiac emergency.

AEDs save lives, but incompatible pads cause delays. Our universal AED connectivity device eliminates this risk, ensuring faster, more effective emergency response when every second counts.” — Angela Buckalew

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring annually in the United States alone. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) can increase survival rates to nearly 70% when used within the first few minutes, yet many people lack the confidence or training to use them properly in an emergency.Angela Buckalew, Founder & CEO of HTH Safety Solutions and CorVita , is on a mission to change that. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and safety, Buckalew has trained over 100,000 individuals in AED use, CPR, and emergency response protocols. She has worked with businesses, first responders, schools, and public facilities to ensure that more people are trained and prepared to act in a cardiac emergency.A Decade-Long Commitment to Saving LivesBuckalew began her career in healthcare but expanded into safety in 2013 when she founded HTH Safety Solutions, a company focused on comprehensive workplace safety training. Through this work, she saw firsthand how AEDs were often overlooked in emergency planning, despite being one of the most effective tools for saving lives in cardiac arrest situations."One of the biggest problems we see with AEDs is that they’re often installed but rarely thought about until an emergency happens," says Buckalew. "People don’t realize how crucial it is to know exactly where the AED is located, how to use it, and how every second counts when someone’s heart stops beating."Through hands-on training and public advocacy, Buckalew has helped organizations develop life-saving response strategies that emphasize quick AED access, proper use, and increased awareness.Bridging the Gap Between Technology & AwarenessWhile AEDs are becoming more common in public spaces, there is still a lack of universal accessibility and standardization in how they are used. Many bystanders hesitate to use an AED due to fear of doing something wrong, while others are unaware of how easy the devices are to operate."Every second matters in a cardiac emergency," Buckalew explains. "When bystanders feel confident using an AED, survival rates dramatically improve. Our goal is to remove every possible barrier to action so more lives can be saved."Innovating AED Compatibility to Save More LivesAs a national AED advocate, Buckalew didn’t stop at training—she took action to solve one of the biggest challenges in AED use: compatibility. In 2024, she founded CorVita, a company dedicated to developing a universal AED pad adapter that allows seamless use of different AED brands without requiring pad replacements."AEDs are life-saving tools, but if responders have to waste time switching out incompatible pads, lives are lost," Buckalew emphasizes. "By creating universal AED connectivity, we eliminate these dangerous delays and make emergency response more effective."Buckalew continues to be a leading voice for AED accessibility, standardized training, and policy changes to ensure AEDs become a priority in workplaces, schools, and public buildings.For more information on AED training, safety programs, or CorVita’s innovations, visit www.corvitaaed.com

