Standardizing Survival: CorVita’s Game-Changing Solution to AED Interoperability

Frustrated by AED pad incompatibility, Angela Buckalew founded CorVita to create universal adapters, eliminating delays and making lifesaving care faster.

When I realized no one else was tackling this problem, I knew I had to do it myself. If we can create universal phone chargers, why can’t we create universal AED connectors?” — Angela Buckalew

CICNINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When No One Else Solved the AED Compatibility Problem, Angela Buckalew Did.Angela Buckalew, Founder and CEO of HTH Safety Solutions , has spent over a decade dedicated to safety training and emergency preparedness. Since founding HTH Safety Solutions in 2013, her company has trained over 100,000 people in CPR, First Aid, and AED use. Yet, despite all the education and advocacy, one critical issue remained unresolved—the incompatibility of AED pads across different brands, leading to costly delays, wasted resources, and lost lives."I kept seeing the same problem over and over again," Buckalew recalls. "We train people to act quickly in a cardiac emergency, but when EMS arrives and has to swap out AED pads, we’re wasting precious seconds. I kept asking, ‘Why hasn’t anyone solved this yet?’"After waiting for a solution that never came, Buckalew decided to take matters into her own hands.Introducing CorVita : A Game-Changer in AED ConnectivityIn 2024, Buckalew founded corVita, a company dedicated to solving the AED compatibility issue through innovative technology and accessories."When I realized no one else was tackling this problem, I knew I had to do it myself," she says. "If we can create universal phone chargers, why can’t we create universal AED connectors?"How CorVita is Changing the AED IndustryCorVita is developing solutions that will:-Create universal adapters that allow different AED brands to work together seamlessly.-Eliminate the need for pad replacement when EMS arrives.-Reduce costs for emergency response teams and hospitals by preventing unnecessary AED pad waste.-Increase survival rates by eliminating dangerous time delays.According to the American Heart Association , for every minute without defibrillation, a cardiac arrest victim’s survival rate decreases by 7-10%. CorVita’s universal adapter ensures that no precious seconds are lost when it matters most."This isn’t just about making things more convenient—it’s about saving lives," Buckalew emphasizes. "Every second counts, and we’re committed to making AEDs work smarter, not harder."A Breakthrough with Industry InterestCorVita is currently working toward FDA clearance and is already in discussions with EMS providers, hospitals, and public safety organizations to pilot its universal adapter in real-world emergency scenarios. The first-of-its-kind device is expected to launch in 2026, bringing a critical innovation to the AED industry.Join the Mission to Save LivesCorVita welcomes collaborations with EMS providers, hospitals, and investors who share our mission to enhance AED accessibility. To learn more or get involved, visit www.corvitaaed.com or contact us today.

