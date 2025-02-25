Corporate Security Advisors Elevates Bethany Hiitola to Chief Marketing Officer and Partner

Bethany Hiitola, CMO and Partner, Corporate Security Advisors CSA Logo

Bethany Hiitola has 25 years of leadership in marketing, brand transformation, and strategic communications, shaping corporate identity and business objectives

Bethany is a dynamic and results-driven marketing leader. Her vision and expertise align perfectly with CSA’s strategic direction. Her deep understanding of brand strategy drives CSA’s growth” — Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), the premier management consultancy specializing in designing and implementing business-driven security programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bethany Hiitola as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Partner. With a proven track record of elevating global brands and driving strategic growth, Bethany will play a critical role in strengthening CSA’s market presence and expanding its influence as the trusted advisor for corporate security leaders.Bethany brings over 25 years of leadership experience in marketing, brand transformation, and strategic communications, with a proven ability to align corporate identity with business objectives. Before joining CSA, she led global brand realignments, digital strategy, and enterprise-wide marketing initiatives at CommScope, ARRIS, and Motorola. Her expertise in brand storytelling, integrated marketing, and executive communications will be instrumental in strengthening CSA’s presence and driving meaningful engagement with security leaders."Joining CSA at this pivotal time is an exciting opportunity," said Bethany Hiitola. "With security playing an increasingly critical role in business success, I look forward to contributing to CSA’s mission by aligning security strategies with business priorities in a meaningful way. This role allows me to foster key relationships, identify emerging industry patterns, and position CSA for its next stage of growth.”CSA CEO Jeremy Baumann highlighted the impact of this strategic appointment: Bethany is a dynamic and results-driven marketing leader whose vision and expertise align perfectly with CSA’s strategic direction. Her deep understanding of brand strategy and market positioning will be a key driver in expanding CSA’s influence and reinforcing our role as the go-to security advisory firm for leading organizations. We are thrilled to elevate her to the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Partner.”Bethany’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for CSA , as more organizations recognize security as a fundamental business priority. In her role, she will focus on enhancing CSA’s brand presence, expanding its reach in key markets, and deepening engagement with corporate leaders navigating today’s evolving security challenges. With a strategic focus on emerging industry trends, she will help CSA develop innovative security strategies that adapt to the evolving business landscape.About Corporate Security AdvisorsCorporate Security Advisors (CSA) partners with organizations to design, develop, and implement strategic security programs that align with business goals. With expertise in security program assessment, executive security, and Virtual Security Teams™, CSA delivers tailored solutions to protect people, reputation, and assets while driving business value. By combining industry expertise with real-world experience, CSA provides customized strategies to address today’s complex security challenges.For more information, visit: corporatesecurityadvisors.com

