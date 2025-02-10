PARALLEL -- LA’s First Social Club for Kid-Free Adults -- Hosts AI Assisted Launch Party

Parallel Logo Florence Wlodarski, Co-Founder of Parallel

PARALLEL Social Club, the first private social club designed exclusively for those living life without kids, launches with AI-assisted friend matchmaking event

People without kids have more time, flexibility and freedom but struggle to find social spaces reflecting their lifestyle. PARALLEL is that go-to space where members can connect, socialize, and thrive” — Florence Wlodarski

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PARALLEL Social Club, the first private social club designed exclusively for those living life without kids, is celebrating its official launch with an AI-assisted friend matchmaking party on Saturday, March 1st at Bonsai Coffee Bar in West LA. The event will bring together like-minded professionals and creatives in their 30s, 40s, and 50s to celebrate a new movement in social connection—one where DINKs (dual-income-no-kids) and SINKs (single-no-kids) can find their people, forge meaningful friendships, and elevate their lives, beyond the ordinary.Founded by married couple Florence and James Wlodarski, PARALLEL provides a trailblazing social community for those doing life without kids. Through curated events, resources, and a supportive, judgement-free community, PARALLEL is flipping the script on traditional social clubs—offering a unique space where kid-free adults can bridge social gaps with like-minded friends and enrich their lives through shared experiences that inspire fulfillment.“This launch is more than just a party — it’s the beginning of a true community,” said Florence Wlodarski, co-founder of PARALLEL. “People without kids often have more time, flexibility, and freedom but can struggle to find social spaces that reflect their lifestyle. PARALLEL is that go-to space—offering a vibrant community where members can connect, socialize, and thrive.”To mark its public debut, PARALLEL is teaming up with NYC’s viral Matchbox platform, a matchmaking tool that uses relationship science, AI, and Nobel Prize-winning economics, to match guests with their most compatible friend in the room. A built-in friendship GPS compass will guide attendees to their match for an effortless introduction.With social circles shifting in adulthood and traditional networking often feeling transactional, PARALLEL offers a refreshing alternative: a community brand built on a lifestyle, where friendship, new social experiences and personal growth take center stage. The membership club is designed for those who want more out of life -- more adventure, more meaningful relationships, and more shared experiences. Members are vetted and can apply to join on the website.The Matchbox Party is just the beginning, with future PARALLEL events that include a Tuscan wine school experience with a wine specialist flying in from Italy, private supper club experiences, and group travel overseas.EVENT DETAILS:Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025Time: 8:00 PM – 10:30 PMLocation: Bonsai Coffee Bar, 11573 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025Tickets: $20 | RSVP: https://bit.ly/parallellaunchevent About PARALLEL Social ClubPARALLEL is redefining social life for adults without kids, creating a social home centered on friendships, experiences and personal growth. With curated events and a members-only app that keeps connections thriving 24/7, PARALLEL fuels social wellness for our members, so that life without kids isn’t just good -- it’s next-level great.Media Inquiries and Press RSVP: Members of the press are invited to attend and cover this event. Advance interviews with Florence Wlodarski are available via phone or in person, along with photo opportunities at the event.

