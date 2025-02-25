GEM Launches New EVs on BestBuy.com with Concierge Buying Experience

Models offer forward-facing seating from two to up to six with ample head and leg space, hard doors with roll-down windows, heat and defrost, providing safe and comfortable transportation for family and friends. Designed with automotive-like features and made for local roads, GEM EVs are street legal under the low-speed vehicle category – allowing them to naturally intermingle with traffic on most roads posted 35 mph or less.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEM, the leading neighborhood electric vehicle brand, today announced it’s bringing low-speed electric vehicles to Best Buy customers for the first time. This collaboration introduces a new, cutting-edge, e-transportation solution to BestBuy.com and the Best Buy App.

“GEM vehicles can evolve neighborhoods into safer, quieter and cleaner spaces while offering a new level of electric vehicle efficiency,” said Keith Simon, CEO of Waev Inc., manufacturer of GEM. “We’re excited to team up with Best Buy to bring their customers more EV options and introduce sustainable mobility into the everyday lives of more people.”

More than half of all trips for Americans are under three miles, and GEM is uniquely engineered to be the go-to vehicle for local travel. Designed with automotive-like features and made for local roads, GEM EVs are street legal under the low-speed vehicle category – allowing them to naturally intermingle with traffic on most roads posted 35 mph or less. Models offer forward-facing seating from two to up to six with ample head and leg space, hard doors with roll-down windows, heat and defrost, providing safe and comfortable transportation for family and friends. Additionally, GEM is roof crush certified and outfitted with standard safety features that include three-point seat belts, turn signals, a noise emitter and a backup camera.

GEM vehicles also break down traditional barriers of going electric, with the ability to charge on a standard 110v outlet and at public charging stations. And with a cost of only $.03 a mile thanks to its compact size, low speed, and minimal maintenance, GEM is a cost-efficient option for going green. Vehicle sightlines are expansive to see your surroundings while driving and take in the environment. Even with its compact size, the interior is generous.

GEM vehicles will be featured on BestBuy.com and the Best Buy App, where customers will be able to browse the full range of category-leading vehicles as well as explore key information about GEM and low-speed vehicles.

All interested BestBuy.com customers will receive direct support from GEM with a dedicated factory expert to guide them through a concierge-like experience to help them make the best decision for their lifestyle. If interested, customers can get this personalized service all the way through to a tagged, titled and licensed GEM vehicle being delivered to their driveway. Each GEM will be delivered, state registered, serviced and supported by one of its 200+ dealer locations throughout the U.S.

GEM’s diverse lineup of low-speed electric vehicles designed for local transportation includes:

• GEM e2: A nimble two-passenger vehicle ideal for community travel on local roadways, featuring up to 125 miles of range.

• GEM e4: A versatile four-passenger model offering up to 117 miles of range and designed for broader community use.

• GEM e6: A spacious six-passenger vehicle that maximizes group mobility, featuring an extended wheelbase and enhanced passenger capacity for group transportation needs.

Each model is powered by a selection of maintenance-free batteries (AGM, Distance AGM or Li-Ion), requires no gas and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Simply charge the vehicles using a standard 110V outlet or public charging station. The vehicles are street-legal on most roads with speed limits up to 35 mph and come equipped with standard safety features including headlights, turn signals, mirrors and seat belts.

About Waev Inc.

Waev Inc. provides access to safe and dependable electric vehicles through the manufacturing, distribution and support of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger product lines. Founded in 2021, Waev is redefining EVs to make life and work easier, more efficient and more enjoyable. This is driven by our commitment to sustainable, safe, future-focused solutions that lead to the adoption and advancement of electrification without compromising the job or purpose of the vehicle. Our collaborative and agile partnerships stem from these shared values and common pursuit to advance mobility.

GEM has been an established EV leader in the LSV space for 25 years. Taylor-Dunn has a rich 70-year legacy of providing tailored industrial vehicles. Tiger heavy-duty tow tractors have been towing cargo, baggage, parcel, and other equipment for ground support applications since 1981. All vehicles are engineered and produced at the Waev headquarters and manufacturing center of excellence in Southern California. Visit us at waevinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

