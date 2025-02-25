Podean Launches New Consulting Division to Answer Brands’ Big Questions

Podean launched its new Consulting Division, designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of global marketplaces and unlock long-term growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podean , the leading global marketplace marketing agency, has launched its new Consulting Division, designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of global marketplaces and unlock long-term growth and profit.“We consistently hear from newly engaged clients, long-standing partners, and prospective employees that our steadfast focus on strategic planning before execution distinguishes us from other agencies,” commented Podean Founder and CEO, Mark Power. “While we have delivered more than 100 strategic assignments for leading global companies, we hadn’t formalized the division until today. Clients have BIG QUESTIONS and Podean has the right ANSWERS.”The consulting division’s launch will focus on “ Big Questions: Answered .”Mark explained that where other agencies jump immediately into execution - for example asking for bigger media budgets, applying new tech, debating ROAS targets, or photographing new images to enhance content - Podean starts with strategy, and this layer remains an intrinsic part of the company’s ongoing client servicing.Reporting directly to Global CEO, Travis Johnson, the consulting team is led by Christopher Sheldon, a highly experienced eCommerce executive with tech, brand, and agency experience.“Over the past seven years we’ve watched an unsettling trend play out in eCommerce,” said Chris Sheldon, Director of Global Consulting at Podean. “As retail media and eCommerce management became more complex, brands and their agencies began to hyper-focus on execution and driving that extra 1% growth. This focus ignores the big questions brands need to align on and that will drive exponential profit growth that will far surpass 1%.Big questions from brands concern the right selling model, right catalog, analyzing profit leakage and levers, quantifying new channels, benchmarking growth versus competitors versus category, new product development, and more.With the launch of Podean Consulting, the agency can now offer brands the strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities they desperately need, and that will grow their profits 10%, 50%, 100%... not just the single-digit growth that jumping straight into execution will deliver.”As one example of Podean’s consulting offering, a client recently asked, “Which global markets and marketplaces should we expand into first outside Amazon USA?”A typical agency will focus on Amazon and see that outside of the USA, Germany and the UK have the next greatest Amazon sales and would recommend those. Podean instead compiled data and insight about the consumer behavior in each of 25 major countries, their relationship with the category, competitive landscape, eCommerce spend for their category, anticipated spend growth, impact of government regulation/approvals/rules for the category, selling fees and other costs for the marketplaces, created a P&L, determined forecasts, sourced shipping and import costs, recommended partners, analyzed pricing parity and elasticity, the relative “moat” of incumbent brands, brand relevance (or the need for a new localized brand/identity) and so much more.Over 100 pages of thorough analysis, a dozen meetings, and robust C-Suite dialogue confirmed that for this brand, the answer was not Amazon Germany - Shoppee Vietnam was the biggest opportunity.Podean’s recommendation saved the client tens of millions and years of struggle if they would have entered the wrong market.Podean has launched the Consulting division with nine core products that are the most requested by sophisticated brands, and also develops bespoke programs to answer other big strategic questions clients ask._____________________________________For more information about the new Consulting Division or to schedule a consultation, please contact Chris Sheldon at chris@podean.com, or visit our website at podean.com/consultingContact: consulting@podean.comAbout Podean:Podean is the only top-tier advanced Amazon partner (AASP) with offices on five continents, and winner of Amazon’s Global Expansion Award 2023. Podean works with the world’s most sophisticated companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Beiersdorf, Mattel, e.l.f. Cosmetics, AB Inbev, Danone, Spectrum Brands and over two hundred other top-tier brands.Podean leads client engagements through a strategic lens and provides end-to-end service ranging from catalog management, to retail ops, content, media management and analytics.

