Podean Solidifies Global Marketplace Leadership with Acquisition of Amerge

Podean solidifies global marketplace leadership with the acquisition of Amerge

Podean solidifies global marketplace leadership with the acquisition of Amerge

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Podean , the largest independent global marketplace-focused growth partner and recipient of Amazon’s coveted Global Expansion Award, announced the acquisition of Amerge , a leading technology-enabled international retail media and marketplace agency. This strategic move - Podean’s third acquisition in just six months - establishes a new benchmark for global scale, combining Podean’s end-to-end capabilities from strategy through to execution with Amerge’s deep sophistication in DSP and streaming video. The combined entity drove more than $4 billion in client sales in 2025 and now manages over $500 million in retail media and marketplaces spend.The acquisition significantly bolsters Podean’s capabilities in Europe and adds critical expertise for non-endemic brands through Amerge’s advanced streaming and analytics technology. By integrating Amerge’s proprietary tools with Podean’s Purvey.AI platform, the group creates an "unfair advantage" for its roster of 450+ global brands, including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Mattel, Adobe, and Danone. The merger further strengthens Podean's vertical offering and strength in beauty, CPG, apparel, and toys, adding technology, electronics, and consumer goods.“Amerge is our third acquisition in six months, but it won’t be our last,” said Travis Johnson, Global CEO of Podean. “Our strategy is driven by the services and geographies our clients need to drive growth. As an integrated leadership team, we fundamentally believe in the importance of independence and a clear focus on marketplace and retail media networks. This focus - evidenced through our people, tech, and partnerships - delivers market-leading results for our clients globally.”A Powerhouse Growth Partner for Global BrandsPodean supports clients end-to-end from the original strategy and selling model decisioning to catalog analysis, creative development, content production, CX, advertising, external media, retail ops, data, and analytics. They also provide a leading social commerce solution in LiveCraft, which is focused on accelerating brands’ growth potential on live shopping platforms and has the highest level of TikTok Shop certifications.The integrated offering spans more than 110 marketplaces and 50 retail media networks with deep experience on Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Target, Instacart, Lazada, B&Q, Bol, and Mercado Libre. This client-focused breadth of expertise drives accelerated growth and sales and creates a unique competitive advantage for Podean’s clients.The effectiveness of the combined group is evidenced by having won or been a finalist for 11 Amazon Partner Awards and being featured in more than a dozen Amazon-published best-practice case studies.Select Client Portfolio by Vertical:CPG & Household: Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Burt’s Bees, AB Inbev, and WaterWipes.Health & Beauty: e.l.f. Cosmetics, Naturium, and ROC SkincareFashion & Apparel: Steve Madden, Hugo Boss, Nike, Puma, and New BalanceElectronics, Appliances, Tech & Entertainment: Sony Pictures, SharkNinja, Adobe, Epson, Skullcandy, Shure, and De’LonghiToys & Family: Mattel, MGA Entertainment, Graco, and LegoTechnological Superiority: The Purvey.AI IntegrationAt the heart of the acquisition is the integration of Amerge’s proprietary technology, Amerge View and Amerge Engine, into Podean’s Purvey.AI platform, which has already undergone feature enhancements through the March Ad Advance acquisition and integration of their Streamline platform. This machine-learning-driven stack provides 24/7 automated optimizations, a breadth of customizable and unique targeting tactics, and real-time cross-platform reporting, coupled with deep AMC insight.“We’re already differentiated by our analytics and technology,” said Ryan Craver, Podean co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “The integration of these platforms creates a proprietary technology suite that is second to none, giving our clients a unique competitive edge in a crowded marketplace.”Leadership Perspectives“The acquisition of Amerge reinforces our global dominance in marketplace marketing,” commented Mark Power, Podean Founder and Chief Engagement Officer. “I am thrilled to welcome John, Will, and Vitaly to our leadership team—they personify our culture of positive energy.”John Doyle, co-founder of Amerge and new International CEO of Podean, added, “The combination of our global workforce and AI-driven technology reinforces the speed we bring to clients. Our footprint across all time zones ensures clients receive industry-leading output, wherever they are and whenever they need it.”Will Fisher, co-founder of Amerge and Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Having a strategic and cultural fit with Podean was always integral. Our ex-Amazonian background and expertise, paired with their depth in retail media, global scale, and strategy, will be very powerful for our clients. We’re excited to get going.”Vitaly Dmitriev, the third co-founder of Amerge and their Chief Technology Officer, said, “This is definitely a case of ‘better together’. We’re now a part of the largest, independent, global marketplaces-focused group. No one can provide more service, in more countries, on more marketplaces than Podean.”The strategic acquisitions of Commerce Canal, Ad Advance, and Amerge by Podean were facilitated through Mountaingate Capital, Podean’s private equity partner.More About the EntitiesAbout PodeanFounded in 2019, Podean is the only truly global, independent marketplace-focused growth partner. The firm offers an extensive suite of services, including global strategy, analytics, media, social commerce via LiveCraft, and content solutions across Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, TikTok Shops, and Mercado Libre. Podean is a recipient of Amazon’s coveted “Global Expansion Award.” www.podean.com About AmergeFounded in 2020 by three ex-Amazonians, Amerge is a technology-enabled marketplace and retail media agency. With five Amazon Awards, it is the most decorated partner in the ecosystem, specializing in transforming complex data into measurable growth for international brands. www.amerge.com About Purvey.AIPurvey.AI is a machine-learning-driven platform that transforms eCommerce businesses into data-driven powerhouses. By centralizing key metrics and providing AI-powered reporting, Purvey.AI reduces data-digging time and allows brands to focus on high-level strategic execution. www.purvey.ai Press ContactFor more information, please contact:Travis Johnson, Founder and CEO of Podean, travis@podean.comJohn Doyle, co-founder of Amerge and International CEO of Podean, john.doyle@amerge.com

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