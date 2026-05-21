Podean Strengthens Walmart Leadership With Acquisition of Cartbloom

Cartbloom Icon and Logo Cartbloom x Podean Team Photo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podean , the largest independent global marketplace-focused growth partner, today announced a significant expansion of its Walmart service offering with the acquisition of Cartbloom Media.Cartbloom is a Walmart-first, end-to-end agency that offers full-cycle support from launch to brand maturity through the ownership of onboarding, catalog management, on-site content, and advertising.As both a Walmart Connect Partner and Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider, Cartbloom adds retail and campaign management expertise to Podean’s creative, media, and measurement capabilities.Cartbloom is Podean’s 4th acquisition in nine months and adds Walmart depth to Podean’s global marketplace management and media expertise.The Cartbloom founders, John Warren and Bryce Browning, will lead Podean’s Walmart practice, setting the vision within Podean’s global marketplace offering. Both are Walmart and Amazon veterans. Before Cartbloom, John spent four and a half years at Amazon and three years at Walmart, where he and Bryce led Walmart Connect marketplace advertising initiatives. His prior experience includes time at Criteo and Wayfair. Bryce spent three and a half years at Walmart and four years at Amazon. He has CPG experience from time spent at PepsiCo. They will report to Ryan Craver, Podean’s Chief Commercial Officer.Travis Johnson, Podean’s co-founder and CEO, said, “Cartbloom is one of the fastest growing and arguably most experienced Walmart specialist agencies there is. Bryce and John’s deep experience at Walmart and Amazon before then, and their ability to drive growth for their clients, substantially adds to our expertise and leadership team. I’m delighted they’re joining Podean.”Cartbloom services 1P Walmart brands and Amazon native brands expanding onto Walmart. Their clients include Real Essentials, UNY Brands, Good Eat’n, The HumbleCo, and Best Nutritionals.The acquisition will immediately extend Cartbloom’s offering into Mexico and Canada and bring Walmart expertise to the rest of the Podean global footprint. Podean will fast-track the deployment of Cartbloom’s technology roadmap under their integrated Purvey.ai platform, which currently integrates Podean’s, Ad Advance’s, and Amerge’s technology offerings.John Warren, Cartbloom co-founder said, “As veterans of Amazon and Walmart, and now our close partnership with Walmart Advertising, Bryce and I know that to be successful on Walmart, brands need to have access deep expertise in three areas: The digital shelf and catalog management for the most effective digital storefront, Walmart advertising, for demand generation, and an understanding of the bricks and mortar operation of Walmart.”Bryce Browning added, “John and I formed a partnership that started at Amazon, extended to our work at Walmart, and now in co-founding Cartbloom. We’ve followed the success of Podean, and their acquisitions of Commerce Canal, Ad Advance, and Amerge, and appreciate the partnerships they create with the founders. We’re delighted to be joining their global team, fast-tracking our technology platform, and providing Walmart expertise to their client base of more than 450 brands.About PodeanPodean is the world’s largest independent marketplace-focused growth partner, providing global brands with end-to-end marketplace management and retail media optimization. With a global footprint spanning 20 countries, Podean helps brands navigate the complexities of Amazon, Walmart, and other global Retail Media Networks to drive sustainable growth.About Cartbloom MediaCartbloom is a Walmart-first, end-to-end growth partner that offers full-cycle support from launch to brand maturity through the ownership of onboarding, catalog management, on-site content, and advertising.

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