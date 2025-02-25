Sentius and Koop Collaborate to Launch Housekeeper: AI Agent Revolutionizing Compliance and Insurance Automation

Sentius and Koop have partnered to introduce Housekeeper, an AI agent designed to automate compliance, insurance, and risk management for tech companies.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentius , a pioneering provider of generative AI business process automation tools, and Koop Technologies, Inc. (“Koop”), an all-in-one trust management platform, have partnered to introduce Housekeeper, an AI agent designed to automate compliance, insurance, and risk management for tech companies. Housekeeper cuts compliance workloads by up to 95%, automating tedious tasks like data gathering, security reviews, and insurance procurement while keeping humans in the loop for critical decisions.Sentius Studio, an advanced agent orchestration platform, and Sentius Browser Agent, a robust teachable data-processing tool, form the backbone of Koop’s AI Housekeeper. Housekeeper is built on Sentius’s innovation in agentic AI that has now set a new industry benchmark. Sentius outperformed competitors like Convergence and H on Web Voyager, achieving a 94% success rate, reaffirming Sentius’s leadership in developing high-precision, teachable AI agents for controlling real-world enterprise applications.“Sentius’ autonomous agents platform is a result of many years of rigorous academic and applied research,” said Daniel Kornev, CEO of Sentius. “Our team developed tools that blend theoretical breakthroughs with practical utility. From the very beginning, we focused on achieving the highest levels of repeatability and reliability that are crucial for the adoption of AI agents by enterprise clients. Powering Koop’s AI Housekeeper demonstrates how our technology can transform a variety of business tasks, making them smarter and more seamless.”With hundreds of companies already leveraging Koop’s fully integrated platform, businesses can now achieve compliance, complete security reviews, and procure insurance — all in one place, powered by a top-performing AI agent.Sergey Litvinenko, CEO of Koop, stated, “Partnering with Sentius was a game-changer for us. The reliability of Sentius agents gave us the confidence to build an AI Housekeeper on which users can depend upon. Their technology is one of the key components of this product’s success, ensuring it meets the demands of companies of all sizes.”This launch marks a significant milestone for Sentius, reinforcing its role as a key player in advancing generative AI in business process automation. By empowering Koop’s AI Housekeeper, Sentius continues to bridge the gap between research-driven innovation and practical, user-focused solutions.About SentiusSentius is Silicon-valley-based pioneering AI technology startup founded by former Microsoft/Google engineers in 2023, a Techstars alumnus, committed to pushing the boundaries of intelligent automation systems. Through tools like Sentius Studio and a teachable Sentius Browser Agent, Sentius showcases years of academic research with applied expertise to create enterprise-level AI solutions. Using gen AI, Sentius solutions offer usability, adaptability, and reliability that surpasses traditional RPA tools. Businesses, IT integrators, and developers use these innovations to dramatically reduce the effort involved in repetitive and complex tasks. The Sentius team consists of engineers, product leaders, and AI researchers who have an extensive both academic and corporate background and a 10+ years experience in developing and shipping complex AI products. Learn more at sentius.ai.About KoopKoop streamlines compliance, security, and insurance for tech companies, helping them save time, cut costs, and build trust with customers and partners. Its all-in-one trust management platform enables startups to achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications and secure contractually required insurance—quickly, reliably, and without unnecessary complexity. By removing compliance roadblocks, Koop empowers companies to commercialize and scale with confidence. Learn more at koop.ai.

