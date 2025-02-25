Enterprise Technology Association and The Innovation Studio Partner to Bring Nashville AI Week to City Winery May 14-16

Nashville AI Week is expected to attract attendees from 400 organizations nationwide, including speakers from Fortune 10, 100, and 500 companies.

Building Nashville’s AI community is essential to the success of The Innovation Studio... We’re thrilled to add Nashville to this growing initiative, showcasing our incredible AI talent and expertise.” — Brian Moyer, The Innovation Studio

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) and The Innovation Studio have joined forces to bring Nashville AI Week to City Winery from May 14-16, 2025. This three-day event will gather AI leaders, innovators, and organizations from across the region and the country to explore the latest advancements, opportunities, and challenges in artificial intelligence. Nashville AI Week is expected to attract attendees from 400 organizations nationwide, including speakers from Fortune 10, 100, and 500 companies.Designed as an ‘un-conference’ experience, this premier event will feature two specialized workshop tracks:AI for Me: Focused on personal AI adoption, upskilling, and individual innovation.AI for Teams and Organizations: Geared toward business and technology leaders looking to integrate AI into their operations, strategy, and workforce.Special events throughout the week will include:AI Woodstock Networking Happy Hour – A dynamic, festival-style networking experience for AI professionals and enthusiasts.Women in AI Breakfast – A dedicated gathering celebrating the achievements and impact of women in artificial intelligence.AI Leadership Summit – A high-level discussion on AI strategy, policy, and governance, featuring top industry executives and thought leaders.Brian Moyer, Executive Director of The Innovation Studio, shared: “Building Nashville’s AI community is essential to the success of The Innovation Studio, and I’m honored to serve on the coordinating committee for Nashville AI Week. The Enterprise Technology Association is creating a national network of AI thought leaders to participate in AI Week events across the country. We’re thrilled to add Nashville to this growing initiative and to showcase our city’s incredible AI talent and expertise. I hope you’ll make plans to join us for Nashville AI Week as we continue to shape the future of AI together.”Summer Crenshaw, CEO of the Enterprise Technology Association, added: "Nashville AI Week is an important milestone in our mission to connect AI leaders, organizations, and communities nationwide. The collaboration between ETA, The Innovation Studio, and our partners ensures that AI innovation is not just happening in tech hubs on the coasts but is accessible to businesses and individuals in the heart of the country. We’re excited to bring together world-class speakers, cutting-edge discussions, and transformative experiences to make AI more approachable and impactful."Nashville AI Week is powered by the Enterprise Technology Association, The Innovation Studio, and a coalition of community partners committed to advancing AI innovation and education. This event will bring together entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and AI practitioners to connect, collaborate, and drive meaningful discussions on the future of AI in business, government, and society.To preview the agenda, register to attend, or discover ways to get involved, visit NashvilleAIWeek.com.

