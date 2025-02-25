Enterprise Technology Association and Big Kitty Labs Forge Partnership to Empower Technology Leaders in the AI Era

Big Kitty Labs will lead programming during AI Week conferences across the country, ensuring enterprise leaders have access to cutting-edge education and tools.

Partnering with ETA allows us to scale our impact, reaching enterprise leaders nationwide and equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an AI-powered future.” — Tushar Kulkarni, CEO of Big Kitty Labs

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association is proud to announce Big Kitty Labs as a foundational partner, marking a significant step in advancing technology education and enablement for enterprise leaders navigating the AI age.Big Kitty Labs, a leading Ohio-based software development and technology firm specializing in AI-driven enterprise solutions, will collaborate with ETA to provide valuable insights, resources, and hands-on programming designed to help organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.As part of this partnership, Big Kitty Labs will sponsor and lead key programming during AI Week conferences across the country, ensuring enterprise leaders have access to cutting-edge education and tools to thrive in an AI-driven world. This includes featured programming at:Atlanta AI Week (April 22-24, 2025)Nashville AI Week (May 14-16, 2025)Cincy AI Week (June 10-12, 2025)“Big Kitty Labs is the perfect partner to help us bridge the gap between AI innovation and enterprise adoption,” said Zack Huhn, CSO at Enterprise Technology Association. “Their expertise in AI-powered software development and their commitment to technology enablement align perfectly with our mission to equip business and technology leaders with the tools they need to succeed.”Through this partnership, ETA and Big Kitty Labs will work together to deliver hands-on workshops, expert-led panels, and exclusive insights into the evolving landscape of enterprise AI. The collaboration will focus on practical applications of AI, fostering a deeper understanding of how organizations can integrate emerging technologies to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.“At Big Kitty Labs, we are passionate about helping businesses transform through AI and emerging technologies,” said Tushar Kulkarni, CEO at Big Kitty Labs. “Partnering with ETA allows us to scale our impact, reaching enterprise leaders nationwide and equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an AI-powered future.”The Enterprise Technology Association, which hosts AI Week conferences across the country, brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and AI experts to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in business and government. The addition of Big Kitty Labs as a foundational partner reinforces ETA’s commitment to driving meaningful conversations and practical solutions around AI adoption.For more information about the Enterprise Technology Association and upcoming AI Week events, visit joineta.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.