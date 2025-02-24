STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER THANKING USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS AFTER HER VISIT TO TEXAS

“I want to thank United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins for hosting a productive roundtable this afternoon in Mt. Pleasant with Texas farmers and ranchers. The discussion focused on the ongoing impact of avian influenza and potential improvements to the national response. Secretary Rollins’ swift action in organizing these discussions—just days into her tenure—illustrates her passion for the agriculture industry and her commitment to our producers in rural Texas. I am excited for our continued collaboration to support Texas agriculture and the hardworking producers who depend on our efforts.”

