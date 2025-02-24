DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving over Fremont County regional basketball weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers between Thursday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, March 1. .

“Enjoy the basketball, as 16 high school teams and their fans will be competing in Riverton and Lander beginning Thursday,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation senior public relations specialist Cody Beers. “If you plan to drink alcoholic beverages and drive while you’re in Fremont County, just know that you’ll likely be caught and miss all or part of the basketball tournaments. Plus, you’ll pay the price, carry the embarrassment of a DUI, or you may kill someone. Please designate a sober driver or call SafeRide. Don’t drink and drive.”

In 2024, alcohol-involved crashes were down 44 percent when compared to 2023. There were five alcohol-related fatalities in Fremont County during 2024, down 17 percent from 2023. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear seat belts.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782) for a ride.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA/Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after one drink, designate a sober driver or use SafeRide to get home safely.

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782).

-- If you see a drunk driver, call Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.