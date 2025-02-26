QuickSortRx Selects SwellSpace to Power Employee Benefits Experience, Strengthening Talent Acquisition and Retention

SwellSpace.us

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace, a provider of custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to enhance benefits communication, and QuickSortRx, a healthcare technology company that streamlines pharmaceutical purchasing for hospitals and health systems, have partnered to optimize talent acquisition and retention. Over the past year, QuickSortRx, the second-fastest growing company in South Carolina, has relied on SwellSpace to enhance its employee benefits experience, reinforcing its ability to attract and retain top-tier talent. As a pioneering healthcare technology company, QuickSortRx recognized the need for a transparent and engaging benefits platform to support its rapid expansion and ensure employees, job candidates, and their dependents clearly understand the company’s investment in their well-being.QuickSortRx, founded by a team of experts dedicated to solving complex pharmacy problems, recognized early on that building great software requires great people. As the company scaled rapidly, leadership sought a solution to clearly and effectively showcase the benefits offered to employees and their families—both during the hiring process and throughout the employee journey. Since its inception, QuickSortRx has saved customers over $100 million and was ranked #1 for purchasing optimization analytics in the 2025 Best in KLAS Report “When we started QuickSortRx, we were two founders with complementary skills: one deeply technical, and one obsessed with pharmacy problems (that’s me). Everything else? We knew we needed a lot of help,” said Matt Hebbard, COO of QuickSortRx. “SwellSpace became our secret ingredient for talent. Not just because they handle our benefits communications (which they do brilliantly), but because they share our philosophy about taking care of people. I'll never forget when Shawn Jenkins (SwellSpace Cofounder) said something that just clicked with us—taking care of our people by providing healthcare and assurances for their families is an honor. That’s exactly how we see it.”With SwellSpace’s user-friendly platform, QuickSortRx now offers its employees, their dependents, and job candidates a streamlined, visually compelling, and always-accessible benefits experience—free from the friction of outdated intranets or password-protected portals. Their SwellSpace benefits website allows QuickSortRx to communicate its investment in employees in a way that is both meaningful and easy to navigate, reinforcing the company’s mission of fostering a culture of care.“Building great software takes exceptional people, and exceptional people deserve exceptional care,” continued Hebbard. “SwellSpace makes it simple to show candidates exactly how we’ll take care of them and their families. It paints a clear picture of how we invest in our team. What started as a ‘we need help with benefits’ conversation turned into a partnership that helps us bring in the kind of talent that makes QuickSortRx what it is today.”SwellSpace’s innovative approach to benefits communication is transforming how companies engage with their employees, ensuring that benefits information is not just accessible but also a strategic advantage in recruitment and retention. By choosing SwellSpace, QuickSortRx is strengthening its ability to attract top talent in the competitive healthcare technology landscape while reinforcing its core values of employee well-being and support.For more information about SwellSpace and its benefits communication platform, visit www.swellspace.us . To learn more about QuickSortRx and its mission to improve pharmaceutical purchasing efficiency, visit www.quicksortrx.com About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to help businesses of any size enhance benefits communication. By providing an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords, SwellSpace ensures that employees, their dependents, and candidates have easy access to clear, engaging, and visually compelling benefits information, helping customers improve benefits utilization, boost engagement, and enhance talent retention.

