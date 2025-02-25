SCCG Announces Partnership with INSTALOCK Network to Enhance Esports Betting Engagement with Daily Destination Tool

This collaboration will focus on accelerating business development, go-to-market strategy, and capital-raising efforts

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and business development, has entered into a strategic partnership with INSTALOCK Network, the esports betting hub that combines data analytics, content, community, news, and educational resources. This collaboration will focus on accelerating business development, go-to-market strategy, and capital-raising efforts to expand INSTALOCK Network’s influence in the growing esports betting sector.

With esports betting already valued at over $11.3 billion, there remains a lack of centralized, easily accessible betting insights and community-driven engagement. INSTALOCK solves this by serving as the go-to daily destination for esports bettors, offering historical betting data, match results, betting projections, expert analytics, and an engagement hub where fans can analyze data and stay updated on the latest matches and esports betting environment. By aggregating insights from stats and several sportsbooks within esports, across major esports titles—including League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Call of Duty—INSTALOCK simplifies the experience for both casual bettors and seasoned experts while fostering an interactive community built around esports betting.

Through this strategic partnership, SCCG Management will leverage its industry expertise, extensive global network, and business development capabilities to elevate INSTALOCK as the leading esports betting engagement platform. SCCG will support INSTALOCK in identifying high-value partnerships, refining its market strategy across multiple jurisdictions, and assisting in capital-raising efforts to further develop and scale its platform. With a proven history of guiding gaming and betting companies toward sustainable growth, SCCG will play a crucial role in expanding INSTALOCK’s reach and driving user adoption.

“Esports betting is not just about placing wagers—it’s about community, engagement, and shared insights. INSTALOCK is redefining how esports bettors interact by creating a hub where data, predictions, and social conversations all come together in one place. We’re excited to support their expansion and help build the ultimate destination for esports betting enthusiasts,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management.

“In 2022, I realized esports betting had tons of potential and growth ahead, but it was hindered by an extremely high barrier to entry due to lack of accessible general information and data. Where to bet, how to bet, when are the major matches taking place, what are community members betting on, what are the experts saying are just some of the questions I wanted to solve in one place with INSTALOCK Network. I’m happy to be a part of this partnership with a SCCG Management team that knows both the betting space and esports space at a high level and look forward to accelerating from this point forward.” said Sabah Banse, Founder of INSTALOCK Network.

As esports betting continues to grow, the combination of INSTALOCK’s next-generation engagement platform and SCCG’s market expertise will transform how fans interact with betting content. Together, they are setting a new standard for esports betting engagement, community-building, and real-time betting insights, ensuring bettors, operators, and industry stakeholders have access to the most advanced tools available.

About INSTALOCK Network

INSTALOCK Network is the ultimate daily destination for esports betting enthusiasts and curious outsiders bringing together the combination of match data with sportsbook betting data, historical insights, predictive analysis, and a knowledge base in one place. By fostering social engagement and delivering deep, actionable betting data, INSTALOCK provides users with a one-of-a-kind experience that enhances decision-making and fuels discussion among the esports betting community.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



