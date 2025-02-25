Soda Fans Issue Open Letter to Coca-Cola: The Time to Bring Back TaB is Now!

Following a pre-Super Bowl Coca-Cola advertisement where TaB made a cameo appearance, TaB fans ask the beverage giant to bring back the iconic soda.

This isn’t just about bringing back a drink, it’s about restoring a Coca-Cola icon.” — Missie Pierce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picking up where Coca-Cola left off, a passionate coalition of TaB soda loyalists has published an open letter to the soft drink giant urging it to seize the opportunity to revive the iconic zero-sugar soda.

In its recent pre-Super Bowl ad, Coca-Cola highlighted TaB, even including commentary that its drinkers have great taste. Not surprisingly, the ad excited fans of the product who interpreted it as a nod to a possible comeback. In response to the ad, the SaveTaBSoda Committee penned an open letter to the company, presenting a compelling argument for TaB’s revival that combines business rationale, consumer passion, and cultural relevance into a data-driven business proposal.

The letter is the cornerstone of an integrated advocacy strategy, including targeted social media, online mobilization, and direct outreach to the Coca-Cola Company and its network of bottlers.

“TaB was more than just a soda, it symbolized something greater. Its fans weren’t casual drinkers; it became fully incorporated into their lifestyles,” said Missie Pierce, a spokesperson for SaveTaBSoda. “This isn’t just about bringing back a drink, it’s about restoring a Coca-Cola icon.”

With the open letter now in Coca-Cola’s hands and a groundswell of support from consumers, the movement to bring back TaB is gaining steam. The question remains: Will Coca-Cola recognize the power of its most loyal fans and bring back the beloved soda?

For more information or to join the movement, visit savetabsoda.com.

