TaB Soda Fan Group Launches 'Spirit of TaB Month' to Commemorate 5 Years of Continuing Demand

Coca-Cola Eliminated TaB in 2020 -- After Five Years, Fans are Still Actively Campaigning to Get it Back

This campaign serves to unite TaB fans and to demonstrate to Coca-Cola that the appetite for TaB is still strong, and that its return would be both culturally and commercially meaningful.” — Missie Pierce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years after Coca-Cola discontinued TaB, its first zero sugar cola, the SaveTaBSoda committee is proving that the brand’s legacy is anything but forgotten.

This October, the group is launching “Spirit of TaB Month,” a fan-driven, school spirit–style celebration designed to honor TaB’s cultural impact—and to demonstrate the product’s lasting sales demand.

To kick off the month-long campaign, SaveTaBSoda has unveiled a billboard in Atlanta, Coca-Cola’s hometown, featuring bold visuals and a clear message: TaB still matters. The billboard will remain live throughout October, serving as both a tribute and a strategic signal to decision-makers.

Throughout the month, the group will host a series of virtual activities, including:

-Community storytelling and grassroots magic—celebrating the voices that keep TaB alive

-Virtual fan meetup—connect, reminisce, and rally with fellow TaB lovers

-Surprise online happenings—from retro flair to fizzy fun, expect the unexpected

-Interactive moments all month long—designed to spark nostalgia and show Coca-Cola the love still flows

“TaB was never just a beverage—it was a brand with personality, loyalty, and emotional resonance,” said Missie Pierce, committee member and longtime product advocate. “This campaign serves to unite TaB fans and to demonstrate to Coca-Cola that the appetite for TaB is still strong, and that its return would be both culturally and commercially meaningful.”

SaveTaBSoda invites fans, media, and interested stakeholders to follow the campaign via social media and join the conversation using #SaveTaBSoda; and to follow along on their website at savetabsoda.com.

