TaB Drinkers Head to Atlanta, Will Ask Top Coke Executives to Bring Back Iconic Diet Cola

Soda Enthusiasts Celebrate TaB's 60th Birthday and Request its Comeback

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A passionate group of TaB soda enthusiasts is set to convene at The Coca-Cola Company headquarters on October 20th, asking top company executives to bring back their favorite soft drink brand. Since its inception in 1963, and discontinuation in 2020, TaB has cultivated a passionate fan base devoted to its unique taste.

Spearheaded by the Save TaB Soda Committee, a group of Tab fans from all around the U.S. will congregate in Atlanta, rallying to inspire Coca-Cola’s top brass to commemorate TaB’s 60th anniversary with a sensational comeback. Equipped with heartfelt letters and compelling narratives, they aspire to persuade the company to allow willing Bottlers of Coca-Cola to bring back TaB in their local markets where demand exists.

"TaB has a special place in the hearts of so many," said Adam Burbach, president of the Save TaB Soda Committee. "We’re traveling to Atlanta with hopes that our stories will encourage Coca-Cola to bring back this iconic product that has meant so much to its fans. The brand affinity for TaB is strong and we would love to be able to purchase and enjoy it again.”

Recent research among over four hundred consumers conducted by the committee on social media has illuminated the demand for TaB's return. The data revealed consumer readiness to embrace TaB’s return to market with purchases and showed a willingness to pay a premium for TaB over competing sodas. Consumers also indicated an openness to purchase TaB in larger package configurations in limited retail and digital channels. Additionally, the absence of TaB has affected Coca-Cola’s overall sales among the survey participants, with 79% of previous TaB drinkers no longer purchasing Coca-Cola products. A full 98% of TaB loyalists indicated they would recommend Tab to their family and friends. This data indicates a strong existing market demand for TaB soda and suggests that its return could positively impact Coca-Cola's customer base.

The group carries with them TaB 60th Birthday cards and stories that they have been collecting from consumers, highlighting the brand's personal significance and the lengths some have gone to enjoy the unique taste of TaB. Many express that TaB is not just another soda, but a drink intertwined with personal memories and experiences.

Supporters are hopeful that their appeals will resonate with Coca-Cola management. By allowing willing Bottlers to produce and bring TaB to market, Coca-Cola’s loyal customers will be able to enjoy its distinctive flavor once again.