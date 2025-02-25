Gambino Group at Compass Appoints Julian Berkeley as Head of Sales & Growth to Lead the Expansion Across Six US Markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gambino Group at Compass is proud to announce Julian Berkeley as its first Head of Sales and Growth. With over 30 years of diverse real estate experience spanning several facets of the industry, Julian is set to oversee company operations, team expansion, and business strategy across the Gambino Group’s six markets in four states: New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida.Gambino Group was founded by top luxury real estate agent Carl Gambino, Gambino Group has rapidly grown beyond its California roots, establishing a strong presence on both coasts. Berkeley previously managed a roster of 80 principal agents within Compass, contributing to an astounding $15 billion in sales volume from 2015 to 2025."Julian has over two decades of combined experience as an Agent and a Sales Manager and has executed in both roles at the highest level,” says Gordon Golub, Tri-State Regional Vice President at Compass. “His outstanding leadership experience in taking agent teams to new heights, deep knowledge of the global luxury market, and exceptional reputation within the brokerage community make Julian the perfect fit for the Gambino Group across all the markets they operate in."“I have been fortunate to work with many top agents, but Carl Gambino always stood out because of his unique way of building a team and generating business simultaneously in multiple markets. My goal is to build on the momentum he has created, recruit, and continue to provide the unparalleled service we are known for,” noted Julian Berkeley, Head of Sales and Growth of Gambino Group.“During my early days with Compass, Julian Berkeley was my manager so I have experienced firsthand the uncanny ability he has to connect with agents. He not only brings immense operational value, he understands how crucial it is to onboard agents who match our ethos,” added Carl Gambino, Founder and Principal of Gambino Group.Julian began his journey in real estate in the 1990s purchasing and investing in single-family and small multi-family rental properties. He later transitioned into real estate development, founding various entities that acquired and transformed turn-of-the-century warehouses into luxurious condominiums and retail spaces. During this phase, he ensured meticulous oversight of every project aspect—from initial design to construction and sale—and drafted all legal offering plans and related development documents.In 2000, Julian made the bold move from the West Coast to New York City. There, he honed his skills at two property management companies, including the largest residential management company in New York City, where he managed a portfolio of eight luxuryco-ops and condos.The following years saw Julian join forces with some of Manhattan's top agents, including Daniela Kunen at Douglas Elliman and Carrie Chiang at Corcoran. In these roles, he significantly contributed to the sale of over $750 million in transactions, with notable sales such as a Walker Tower Penthouse, a penthouse at 432 Park Avenue, and several high-profile properties on Park Avenue.ABOUT GAMBINO GROUP AT COMPASS:Gambino Group is a premier luxury real estate team setting new benchmarks in the industry with over $2 billion in lifetime sales. Operating across six elite markets—New York, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, North Fork, and the Hamptons—the team is renowned for representing some of the most prominent figures in business, sports, and entertainment, and celebrated for their discretion and adept navigation of transactions across all price points. At the helm is Carl Gambino, a powerhouse in luxury real estate and the only agent recognized in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Real Estate Agents across Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Under his leadership, the team has consistently broken records while maintaining an unwavering commitment to client privacy and strategic deal-making. Gambino Group’s expertise extends into real estate investment, market analysis, and high-profile property transactions, ensuring each deal is approached with both vision and precision. With a reputation built on trust and results, the Gambino Group continues to shape the future of luxury real estate.

