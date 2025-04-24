Powerhouse Realtor Adi Livyatan Joins Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

Ranked in the top 1% of agents nationwide, Adi will help expand Christie’s foothold in the Los Angeles luxury market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two career-defining decades at Rodeo Realty, luxury realtor Adi Livyatan is making the move to Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California . Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the top 100 agents in the city, Adi brings a wealth of expertise and business acumen that will elevate Christie’s rapidly expanding team to new heights. As Adi continues to shape her illustrious career, she will remain focused on high-end residential properties, particularly in the San Fernando Valley.Adi started her real estate career alongside her husband, flipping houses. She then turned to selling real estate across Encino, Brentwood, West Hollywood, and Hidden Hills. Now known as the “New Construction Queen,” she often collaborates with top developers in the Valley to identify ideal areas for construction and to secure major deals. With an average of over $100 million in sales each year, she was ranked as the #1 agent across all of Rodeo Realty’s offices–a distinction that led to The Agency trying to recruit her.“Adi’s relentless work ethic and unwavering drive make it easy to see why she is consistently ranked as one of the top-producing agents in Los Angeles,” says Aaron Kirman, CEO OF Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. “I’m honored to welcome Adi to the team and look forward to working together to set records in the luxury market.”“Aaron has quickly established Christie’s as one of the top brokerages in Los Angeles, and I look forward to joining his dynamic and trend-setting team,” says Livyatan. “Together, we’ll continue to set new standards in luxury real estate and provide unparalleled service to our clients.”Boasting over $19 billion in career sales, Kirman is regarded industry wide as one of the top luxury agents in the world. In 2022, he started his own brokerage and has since added over 150 agents.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie’s International Real Estate:Christie’s International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie’s offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie’s auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie’s venues.

