Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California Welcomes Top Producer Tina Tan to Its Orange County Team

Tina Tan

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California proudly announces the addition of Tina Tan, one of Orange County’s top-producing agents, to its growing luxury division. Recognized for ranking in the top 9% of real estate professionals in the region by Agent Intel, Tina brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and dedication to delivering exceptional client service.Throughout her career, Tina has built a collaborative team of agents whom she mentors, emphasizing problem-solving and empowering clients to make informed decisions in buying, selling, or investing. Her passion for client advocacy and innovative marketing techniques has made her a standout in the highly competitive Southern California market.“Joining Christie’s International Real Estate marks an exciting new chapter for me and my business,” said Tina Tan. “Christie’s legacy of excellence and global network aligns perfectly with my mission to provide clients with unparalleled service and access to extraordinary properties. I’m thrilled to expand my reach and continue delivering top-tier results.”Aaron Kirman, President of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, expressed his enthusiasm: “Tina is a dynamic force in Orange County real estate. Her proven leadership, impressive track record, and unwavering commitment to client success make her a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to seeing her thrive with Christie’s.”Tina’s arrival marks a significant step in strengthening Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California’s foothold in the Orange County luxury market, bringing a fresh perspective and a client-first approach that defines the brand’s reputation for excellence.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie’s International Real Estate:Christie’s International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie’s offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie’s auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie’s venues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.