Pasadena Realtors Rex and Peter Owens Join Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

The father-and-son team will help strengthen and expand Christie’s expertise in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate agents Rex and Peter Owens officially joined Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California this month, where they will bring their personalized, white-glove approach to Christie’s growing operation. Coming from Douglas Elliman, the father-and-son duo will remain dedicated to the San Gabriel Valley, with a special focus on luxury properties in Pasadena.Both born and raised in the same house in South Pasadena, Rex and Peter share a deep appreciation for the community’s small-town charm, rich history, and striking architecture. With decades of combined experience, they are uniquely positioned to further solidify Christie’s influence in the area. “"This is an exciting time for the Pasadena market as it emerges from the devastation of the recent fires, rebuilding with resilience and strength. We are thrilled to be joining such a talented and forward-thinking brokerage, ready to contribute to the region’s renewal and growth.,” says Rex.Rex previously worked at one of the nation’s largest insurance and service providers, managing more than four million square feet of real estate across the United States. After over 25 years of experience in both commercial and residential sectors, he transitioned into residential real estate by partnering with his son, Peter, who joined Douglas Elliman in 2019. Peter quickly made a name for himself in the Los Angeles luxury market and was named a Rising Star award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 Power Brokers event. “I’m excited to embark on this new journey with Christie’s, where I can continue to learn, grow, and provide excellent service to my clients,” Peter says.“Building a strong group is critical to success in real estate,” says Aaron Kirman, CEO OF Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. “I’m thrilled to welcome Rex and Peter to Christie’s, and I look forward to working together to expand our footprint across Pasadena.”With over $19 billion in career sales, Kirman is universally recognized as one of the top luxury agents in the world. In 2022, he branched out and started his own brokerage, which has grown to a team of over 150 agents, including eight in the Pasadena area. Christie’s attracted a large number of Douglas Elliman realtors after its office closed in Pasadena, and the inclusion of Rex and Peter further solidifies Christie’s reputation as a leading luxury real estate brokerage.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie’s International Real Estate:Christie’s International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie’s offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie’s auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie’s venues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.