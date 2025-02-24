MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center to lead free hybrid rain garden class March 5

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Rain gardens aren’t just catch-basins that collect storm water when it rains. With the appropriate soil, proper plants and good design, a rain garden can be an innovative and eco-friendly landscaping device.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about rain gardens in an upcoming free program “Rain Gardens and Native Plants.” This hybrid class will be held both virtually and online from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, through MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This program is designed for participants ages 12 and up. Registration is required. Those interested can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206373. All registrants will receive a link to the virtual class, though they can choose to attend in person if they wish.

In essence, a rain garden is a shallow depression that captures rain water and holds it until it is absorbed into the ground, evaporates, or is taken up by plants. They are great landscaping devices for dealing with storm water run-off or for a soggy spot in the yard. A well-functioning rain garden will “clean” storm water of pollutant particles and will also reduce its volume (through rapid absorption) once it enters the garden. Rain gardens also provide important habitat for pollinating insects, birds, and other wildlife.

The March 5 program will teach simple rain garden design, including what species to plant and how to maintain it. Then, participants both in-person and online can test their native plant knowledge together with an online trivia game played using smartphones and tablets.

People can direct questions to MDC Naturalist Lisa Richter at lisa.richter@mdc.mo.gov. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs.