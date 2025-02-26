OnPage Wins Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Healthcare Software Products

OnPage Wins Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Healthcare Software Products

The recognition underscores OnPage’s leadership in secure clinical communication and commitment to improving patient outcomes

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Healthcare Software Products. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

OnPage’s HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform empowers healthcare organizations to streamline critical communications, accelerate response times, improve coordination and enhance patient outcomes. By ensuring urgent alerts reach the right people at the right time, OnPage plays a vital role in reducing response time delays and optimizing clinical workflows.

“We are honored to be recognized by G2 as one of the top healthcare software solutions,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “This award reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, reliable and secure communication tools that enable healthcare teams to respond faster and more effectively. We remain committed to advancing technology that ensures critical messages get through when they matter most.”

As part of its ongoing innovation, OnPage recently launched five new capabilities to further streamline workflow, strengthen incident response and enhance outcomes for its critical communications and collaboration platform. To learn more about the new functionalities, visit https://www.onpage.com/onpage-new-features-upgrades-and-integrations/.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

OnPage will showcase its award-winning platform at HIMSS 2025 from March 4–6 at Booth #2246 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. HIMSS attendees are welcome to visit the booth to learn about how OnPage is transforming critical healthcare communications

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

