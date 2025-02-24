TESCO and PG&E Collaborate on Backup Power Transfer Meter (BPTM) to Enhance Safe and Reliable Power Transitions

TESCO Metering Logo BPTM eliminates the need for manual transfer switches, unsafe extension cords, and complicated generator setups The generator cable simply plugs into the collar. The BPTM does the rest.

Developed in collaboration with PG&E, TESCO’s BPTM delivers safe, automatic backup power while eliminating transfer switches and backfeeding risks.

The BPTM provides a utility-approved, safe, and efficient way to transfer power, eliminating backfeeding risks while ensuring a seamless transition to generator power.” — Tom Lawton, President, and CEO of TESCO

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO, a leader in metering solutions for electric utilities, announces the launch of the Backup Power Transfer Meter ( BPTM ), an innovative solution that allows homeowners to safely and automatically switch to backup generator power during outages.As power outages due to extreme weather, grid failures, and public safety shutoffs become more frequent, the demand for safe and reliable backup power solutions has never been greater. The BPTM eliminates the need for manual transfer switches, unsafe extension cords, and complicated generator setups, making it easier for homeowners to keep their homes powered when the grid goes down."The BPTM is a game-changer for both utilities and homeowners," said Tom Lawton, President, and CEO of TESCO. "It provides a utility-approved, safe, and efficient way to transfer power, eliminating backfeeding risks while ensuring a seamless transition to generator power."How the BPTM WorksThe BPTM is installed directly at the meter by the utility. It is fully integrated with the meter, making it EUSERC compliant which allows for automatic and secure power switching. When an outage occurs, homeowners can safely connect a portable generator (30A, 240V) to power their entire home, eliminating the need for extension cords or sub-panels. Once utility power is restored, the BPTM prevents dangerous backfeeding and safely switches the home back to the grid.Key Benefits of the BPTM:• No Backfeeding – Ensures Grid & Worker Safety – The BPTM prevents dangerous electricity from flowing back into the grid, protecting utility workers and infrastructure.• Automatic & Safe Power Transfer – Seamlessly switches between grid and generator power.• No More Extension Cords – Delivers whole-home power without unsafe workarounds.• Utility-Owned & Approved – Installed and managed by the utility, ensuring EUSERC compliance and safety.• Fast Installation – Typically installed in ~45 minutes with minimal service disruption.• Future-Ready – Compatible with emerging DER technologies such as battery storage and solar inverters.• Made in the USA – Manufactured in Bristol, PA – Ensures high-quality production and supports local industry.• Simplified Supply Chains & Faster Delivery – U.S.-based production reduces lead times and ensures quicker deployment for utilities.Proven Success with PG&EThe BPTM has already been successfully deployed by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to improve backup power options for customers in high-risk outage areas. By reducing customer downtime and increasing safety, utilities can enhance grid resilience, improve customer satisfaction, and lower service call volumes.For more information about the PG&E BPTM program, please visit:"By deploying the BPTM, utilities can offer their customers a safer, smarter way to connect backup power while maintaining grid security," said Lawton. "This is a scalable solution that fits seamlessly into modern resilience strategies."AvailabilityThe BPTM is now available for utility deployment nationwide. Utilities interested in pilot programs or large-scale implementation can contact TESCOfor more details.For more information and to request a quotation, please visit.About TESCOMeteringMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCOdelivers effective solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCOname means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today’s competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCOthe preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO’s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.### END ###

