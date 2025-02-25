Less Coding, More Fraud Prevention—Anura Launches SDKs to Make Fraud Detection Easier

Anura, an ad fraud solution, releases new SDKs (Software Development Kits) to simplify integration & help businesses set up Anura Direct quickly & efficiently.

We designed these SDKs to take the guesswork out of integration. Now, businesses can implement fraud detection faster and with fewer errors. We do the heavy lifting for you.” — Rich Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura, a leading ad fraud solution provider, releases new SDKs (Software Development Kits) to simplify integration, automate best practices, and help businesses set up Anura Direct quickly and efficiently.Bringing Simplicity to Fraud Detection IntegrationDevelopers have enough on their plate—integrating fraud detection shouldn’t be another hassle. That’s why Anura has launched new SDKs to make it easier than ever to integrate Anura Direct into applications.Anura Direct is designed to identify General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) in milliseconds, ensuring businesses can filter out fraud before it impacts their bottom line. With the new SDKs, developers no longer need to manually configure API calls—they get a ready-to-use toolkit that automates best practices, reduces errors, and accelerates fraud prevention implementation.Integrating fraud detection shouldn’t feel like an uphill battle.With Anura’s SDKs, developers get:- Seamless Integration – No need to configure API calls manually; the SDK handles it for you.- Fewer Errors, Better Accuracy – Built-in best practices reduce misconfigurations that impact fraud detection.- Simplified Maintenance – Automated updates ensure access to the latest fraud prevention features.- Faster Access to New Features – Always stay up to date with Anura’s latest enhancements.Right now, Anura’s SDKs support PHP, Java, Python, and Server-Side JavaScript, with plans to expand based on demand.Built for Developers, Backed by Anura’s ExpertiseIntegrating fraud detection can be a complex process. Most fraud detection platforms leave developers to figure out API integration on their own. That can lead to inconsistencies, errors, and a frustrating setup process. Anura’s SDKs change that. They’re built specifically to eliminate friction and make sure fraud detection is running at peak accuracy with minimal effort from developers."We designed these SDKs to take the guesswork out of integration," says Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura. "Now, businesses can implement fraud detection faster and with fewer errors. We do the heavy lifting so developers can focus on what really matters—building great applications."Ready to Get Started?The Anura Direct SDKs are available now and can be accessed through the Anura dashboard. Everything developers need—including documentation, support, and resources—is available to make integration as seamless as possible.For more information about Anura’s comprehensive ad fraud solution, please visit Anura.io About Anura:Ad fraud is everywhere, and Anura is here to stop it. With nearly two decades of experience, Anura detects and eliminates fraud in real time, giving businesses accurate, transparent data they can trust—without false positives. Whether you’re running ads, generating leads, or driving conversions, we help make sure real visitors—not bots or fraudsters—are engaging with your campaigns.

